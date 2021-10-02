FIFA 22 skill moves: Full list of tricks players can use

Showing off impressive skills is why football is often called the beautiful game. FIFA 22 allows players to perform flashy skill moves, and doing so has never been easier.
Utilizing skill moves is vital to breaking down tight defenses in FIFA. In multiplayer matches, it's a good way for players to show off their abilities. FIFA 22 has added four new skill moves - the Scoop Turn Fake, Skilled Bridge, Four-Touch Turn, and First-Time Spin.
The first three require players with a four-star skill move rating, while the last one requires a five-star rating. This article looks at every single skill move present in FIFA 22 and how to perform them.
List of all FIFA 22 skill moves players can use in the game
The skill movements in FIFA 22 are divided into five categories. Every player in the game has their own Skill Moves rating. These can be found on their attributes tab and affects how many tricks they can do.
One-star players can only use moves from that category, whereas five-star players can use all of them. As predicted, most defenders get poor ratings, but wingers frequently earn four stars or more.
FIFA 22's 1-star skill moves:
These are the most basic skills that can be attempted by any player in the game.
Skill Moves
PlayStation
Xbox
Bridge
Tap R1 (x2)
Tap RB (x2)
Directional Nutmeg
Hold L1+R1+Flick RS
Hold LB+RB+Flick RS
Flick Up
Hold L1+Click R3
Hold LT+Click RS
Open Up Fake Shot
Hold L1+Tap Square then Tap X and move LS top left/right
Hold LB+Tap X then Tap A and move LS top left/right
Standing Ball Juggle
Hold L1+Tap R3
Hold LB+Tap R3
FIFA 22's 2-star skill moves:
Apart from goalkeepers, almost every other player can pull off these tricks.
Skill Moves
PlayStation
Xbox
Ball Roll
Hold RS right/left
Hold RS right/left
Body Feint
Flick RS right/left
Flick RS right/left
Drag Back
L1+R1+LS flick down
LB+RB+LS flick down
Feint Forward and Turn
Flick RS down (x2)
Flick RS down (x2)
Reverse Stepover
Roll RS right/left to front
Roll RS right/left to front
Stepover
Roll RS front to right/left
Roll RS front to right/left
FIFA 22's 3-star skill moves:
Leaving out goalkeepers and defenders, most players can pull off the following tricks.
Skill Moves
PlayStation
Xbox
Fake Left and Go Right
Roll RS along the bottom from left to right
Roll RS along the bottom from left to right
Fake Right and Go Left
Roll RS along the bottom from right to left
Roll RS along the bottom from right to left
Heel Chop
Hold L2+Square then X+LS hold right/left
Hold LT+X then A+LS hold right/left
Heel Flick
RS flick up then down
RS flick up then down
Roulette Left
Roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left
Roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left
Roulette Right
Roll RS clockwise from bottom to right
Roll RS clockwise from bottom to right
FIFA 22's 4-star skill moves:
This is where it gets tough, and requires skilled players. The number of four-star skill moves have been increased this year with three new additions. These are the Scoop Turn Fake, Skilled Bridge, and Four-Touch Turn.
Skill Moves
PlayStation
Xbox
Ball Hop
Hold L1+Press R3
Hold LB+Press R3
Ball Roll Cut Left
RS hold right+LS hold left
RS hold right+LS hold left
Ball Roll Cut Right
RS hold left+LS hold right
RS hold left+LS hold right
Drag Back Spin
RS flick down then flick right/left
RS flick down then flick right/left
Drag to Heel
Hold L1+RS flick down then flick right/left
Hold LB+RS flick down then flick right/left
Fake Pass
Hold R2+Square then X
Hold RT+X then A
Fake Pass Exit
Hold R2+Square then X+LS top right/left
Hold RT+X then A+LS top right/left
Four Touch Turn
Hold L2+flick RS back twice
Hold LT+flick RS back twice
Heel to Heel Flick
RS flick up then down
RS flick up then down
Lane Change
Hold L1+RS hold right/left
Hold LB+RS hold right/left
Quick Ball Rolls
RS Hold down
RS Hold down
Scoop Turn Fake
Tap shoot then pass, hold LS up diagonally, flick to other side
Tap shoot then pass, hold LS up diagonally, flick to other side
Simple Rainbow
RS flick down then up twice
RS flick down then up twice
Skilled Bridge
Hold L2+tap R1 twice
Hold LT+tap RB twice
Spin Left
Hold R1+roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left
Hold RB+roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left
Spin Right
Hold R1+roll RS clockwise from bottom to right
Hold RB+roll RS clockwise from bottom to right
Stop and Turn
RS flick up then right/left
RS flick up then right/left
Three Touch Roulette
Hold L2+RS flick down then flick right/left
Hold LT+RS flick down then flick right/left
FIFA 22's 5-star skill moves:
It's rather obvious that five-star skill moves require serious skill, and only the best of the best can attempt them. This year, one new additional skill was made available in the game - the First-Time Spin.
Skill Move
PlayStation
Xbox
Advanced Rainbow
RS flick down, hold up, then flick up
RS flick down, hold up, then flick up
Ball Roll and Flick
RS hold right/left then flick up
RS hold right/left then flick up
Ball Roll Fake
RS hold right/left then flick left/right
RS hold right/left then flick left/right
Ball Roll Fake Turn
Hold L2+RS flick up then flick left/right
Hold LT+RS flick up then flick left/right
Elastico
Roll RS along the bottom from right to left
Roll RS along the bottom from right to left
Elastico Chop Left
Hold R1+roll RS along bottom right to left
Hold RB+roll RS along bottom right to left
Elastico Chop Right
Hold R1+roll RS along bottom left to right
Hold RB+roll RS along bottom left to right
First Time Turn
Hold L1+R1 during first touch
Hold LB+RB during first touch
Flick Over
Hold L1+RS hold up
Hold LB+RS hold up
Heel Flick Turn
Hold R1+RS flick up then down
Hold RB+RS flick up then down
Hocus Pocus
Roll RS from down to left, then back to right
Roll RS from down to left, then back to right
Rabona Fake
Hold L2+Square then X+LS down
Hold LT+X then A+LS down
Reverse Elastico
Roll RS along the bottom from left to right
Roll RS along the bottom from left to right
Sombrero Flick
RS flick up, up, down
RS flick up, up, down
Spin Flick
Hold R1+RS flick up then right/left
Hold RB+RS flick up then right/left
Tornado Spin
Hold L1+RS flick up then flick right/left
Hold LB+RS flick up then flick right/left
Triple Elastico
Roll RS from down to right, then back to left
Roll RS from down to right, then back to left
Turn and Spin
RS flick up then right/left
RS flick up then right/left
FIFA 22's 5-star juggling tricks:
These are some of the additional juggling moves available to players with five-star skill ratings.