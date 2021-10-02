×
Create
Notifications

FIFA 22 skill moves: Full list of tricks players can use

FIFA 22 has been released today across all available platforms (Image via Electronic Arts)
FIFA 22 has been released today across all available platforms (Image via Electronic Arts)
Rajarshi Acharya
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 02, 2021 02:33 AM IST
Feature

Showing off impressive skills is why football is often called the beautiful game. FIFA 22 allows players to perform flashy skill moves, and doing so has never been easier.

Utilizing skill moves is vital to breaking down tight defenses in FIFA. In multiplayer matches, it's a good way for players to show off their abilities. FIFA 22 has added four new skill moves - the Scoop Turn Fake, Skilled Bridge, Four-Touch Turn, and First-Time Spin.

The first three require players with a four-star skill move rating, while the last one requires a five-star rating. This article looks at every single skill move present in FIFA 22 and how to perform them.

List of all FIFA 22 skill moves players can use in the game

The skill movements in FIFA 22 are divided into five categories. Every player in the game has their own Skill Moves rating. These can be found on their attributes tab and affects how many tricks they can do.

One-star players can only use moves from that category, whereas five-star players can use all of them. As predicted, most defenders get poor ratings, but wingers frequently earn four stars or more.

FIFA 22's 1-star skill moves:

These are the most basic skills that can be attempted by any player in the game.

Skill MovesPlayStation
Xbox
BridgeTap R1 (x2)Tap RB (x2)
Directional NutmegHold L1+R1+Flick RSHold LB+RB+Flick RS
Flick UpHold L1+Click R3Hold LT+Click RS
Open Up Fake ShotHold L1+Tap Square then Tap X and move LS top left/right
Hold LB+Tap X then Tap A and move LS top left/right
Standing Ball JuggleHold L1+Tap R3
Hold LB+Tap R3

FIFA 22's 2-star skill moves:

Apart from goalkeepers, almost every other player can pull off these tricks.

Skill MovesPlayStation
Xbox
Ball RollHold RS right/left Hold RS right/left
Body FeintFlick RS right/left Flick RS right/left
Drag BackL1+R1+LS flick downLB+RB+LS flick down
Feint Forward and TurnFlick RS down (x2)Flick RS down (x2)
Reverse StepoverRoll RS right/left to frontRoll RS right/left to front
StepoverRoll RS front to right/leftRoll RS front to right/left

FIFA 22's 3-star skill moves:

Leaving out goalkeepers and defenders, most players can pull off the following tricks.

Skill Moves PlayStationXbox
Fake Left and Go Right Roll RS along the bottom from left to right Roll RS along the bottom from left to right
Fake Right and Go Left Roll RS along the bottom from right to left Roll RS along the bottom from right to left
Heel ChopHold L2+Square then X+LS hold right/leftHold LT+X then A+LS hold right/left
Heel FlickRS flick up then downRS flick up then down
Roulette LeftRoll RS anticlockwise from bottom to leftRoll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left
Roulette RightRoll RS clockwise from bottom to rightRoll RS clockwise from bottom to right

FIFA 22's 4-star skill moves:

This is where it gets tough, and requires skilled players. The number of four-star skill moves have been increased this year with three new additions. These are the Scoop Turn Fake, Skilled Bridge, and Four-Touch Turn.

Skill MovesPlayStationXbox
Ball HopHold L1+Press R3Hold LB+Press R3
Ball Roll Cut LeftRS hold right+LS hold leftRS hold right+LS hold left
Ball Roll Cut RightRS hold left+LS hold rightRS hold left+LS hold right
Drag Back SpinRS flick down then flick right/leftRS flick down then flick right/left
Drag to HeelHold L1+RS flick down then flick right/leftHold LB+RS flick down then flick right/left
Fake PassHold R2+Square then XHold RT+X then A
Fake Pass ExitHold R2+Square then X+LS top right/leftHold RT+X then A+LS top right/left
Four Touch TurnHold L2+flick RS back twiceHold LT+flick RS back twice
Heel to Heel FlickRS flick up then downRS flick up then down
Lane ChangeHold L1+RS hold right/leftHold LB+RS hold right/left
Quick Ball RollsRS Hold downRS Hold down
Scoop Turn FakeTap shoot then pass, hold LS up diagonally, flick to other sideTap shoot then pass, hold LS up diagonally, flick to other side
Simple RainbowRS flick down then up twiceRS flick down then up twice
Skilled BridgeHold L2+tap R1 twiceHold LT+tap RB twice
Spin LeftHold R1+roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to leftHold RB+roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left
Spin RightHold R1+roll RS clockwise from bottom to rightHold RB+roll RS clockwise from bottom to right
Stop and TurnRS flick up then right/leftRS flick up then right/left
Three Touch RouletteHold L2+RS flick down then flick right/leftHold LT+RS flick down then flick right/left

FIFA 22's 5-star skill moves:

It's rather obvious that five-star skill moves require serious skill, and only the best of the best can attempt them. This year, one new additional skill was made available in the game - the First-Time Spin.

Skill MovePlayStationXbox
Advanced Rainbow RS flick down, hold up, then flick up RS flick down, hold up, then flick up
Ball Roll and Flick RS hold right/left then flick up RS hold right/left then flick up
Ball Roll FakeRS hold right/left then flick left/rightRS hold right/left then flick left/right
Ball Roll Fake TurnHold L2+RS flick up then flick left/rightHold LT+RS flick up then flick left/right
Elastico
Roll RS along the bottom from right to leftRoll RS along the bottom from right to left
Elastico Chop LeftHold R1+roll RS along bottom right to leftHold RB+roll RS along bottom right to left
Elastico Chop RightHold R1+roll RS along bottom left to rightHold RB+roll RS along bottom left to right
First Time TurnHold L1+R1 during first touchHold LB+RB during first touch
Flick OverHold L1+RS hold upHold LB+RS hold up
Heel Flick TurnHold R1+RS flick up then downHold RB+RS flick up then down
Hocus PocusRoll RS from down to left, then back to rightRoll RS from down to left, then back to right
Rabona FakeHold L2+Square then X+LS downHold LT+X then A+LS down
Reverse ElasticoRoll RS along the bottom from left to rightRoll RS along the bottom from left to right
Sombrero FlickRS flick up, up, downRS flick up, up, down
Spin FlickHold R1+RS flick up then right/leftHold RB+RS flick up then right/left
Tornado SpinHold L1+RS flick up then flick right/left
Hold LB+RS flick up then flick right/left
Triple ElasticoRoll RS from down to right, then back to leftRoll RS from down to right, then back to left
Turn and SpinRS flick up then right/leftRS flick up then right/left

FIFA 22's 5-star juggling tricks:

These are some of the additional juggling moves available to players with five-star skill ratings.

Also Read

Skill MovePlayStationXbox
Around the World RS 360° clockwise or anticlockwiseRS 360° clockwise or anticlockwise
Chest FlickHold L2+R3 (x2)Hold LT+R3 (x2)
Flick Up for VolleyHold LS upHold LS up
In Air ElasticoRS flick right then leftRS flick right then left
Laces

Flick Up

L2+Hold R1LT+Hold RB
Reverse

In Air Elastico

RS flick left then rightRS flick left then right
Sombrero

Flick Backwards

Hold LS down/right/leftHold LS down/right/left
T. Around

the World

RS 360° clockwise then RS flick up RS 360° clockwise then RS flick up

Let us know your favorite FIFA skill moves in the comments section below!

Edited by R. Elahi
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी