FIFA 22 skill moves: Full list of tricks players can use

Showing off impressive skills is why football is often called the beautiful game. FIFA 22 allows players to perform flashy skill moves, and doing so has never been easier.

Utilizing skill moves is vital to breaking down tight defenses in FIFA. In multiplayer matches, it's a good way for players to show off their abilities. FIFA 22 has added four new skill moves - the Scoop Turn Fake, Skilled Bridge, Four-Touch Turn, and First-Time Spin.

The first three require players with a four-star skill move rating, while the last one requires a five-star rating. This article looks at every single skill move present in FIFA 22 and how to perform them.

List of all FIFA 22 skill moves players can use in the game

The skill movements in FIFA 22 are divided into five categories. Every player in the game has their own Skill Moves rating. These can be found on their attributes tab and affects how many tricks they can do.

One-star players can only use moves from that category, whereas five-star players can use all of them. As predicted, most defenders get poor ratings, but wingers frequently earn four stars or more.

FIFA 22's 1-star skill moves:

These are the most basic skills that can be attempted by any player in the game.

Skill Moves PlayStation

Xbox Bridge Tap R1 (x2) Tap RB (x2) Directional Nutmeg Hold L1+R1+Flick RS Hold LB+RB+Flick RS Flick Up Hold L1+Click R3 Hold LT+Click RS Open Up Fake Shot Hold L1+Tap Square then Tap X and move LS top left/right

Hold LB+Tap X then Tap A and move LS top left/right Standing Ball Juggle Hold L1+Tap R3

Hold LB+Tap R3



FIFA 22's 2-star skill moves:

Apart from goalkeepers, almost every other player can pull off these tricks.

Skill Moves PlayStation

Xbox Ball Roll Hold RS right/left Hold RS right/left Body Feint Flick RS right/left Flick RS right/left Drag Back L1+R1+LS flick down LB+RB+LS flick down Feint Forward and Turn Flick RS down (x2) Flick RS down (x2) Reverse Stepover Roll RS right/left to front Roll RS right/left to front Stepover Roll RS front to right/left Roll RS front to right/left

FIFA 22's 3-star skill moves:

Leaving out goalkeepers and defenders, most players can pull off the following tricks.

Skill Moves PlayStation Xbox Fake Left and Go Right Roll RS along the bottom from left to right Roll RS along the bottom from left to right Fake Right and Go Left Roll RS along the bottom from right to left Roll RS along the bottom from right to left Heel Chop Hold L2+Square then X+LS hold right/left Hold LT+X then A+LS hold right/left Heel Flick RS flick up then down RS flick up then down Roulette Left Roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left Roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left Roulette Right Roll RS clockwise from bottom to right Roll RS clockwise from bottom to right

FIFA 22's 4-star skill moves:

This is where it gets tough, and requires skilled players. The number of four-star skill moves have been increased this year with three new additions. These are the Scoop Turn Fake, Skilled Bridge, and Four-Touch Turn.

Skill Moves PlayStation Xbox Ball Hop Hold L1+Press R3 Hold LB+Press R3 Ball Roll Cut Left RS hold right+LS hold left RS hold right+LS hold left Ball Roll Cut Right RS hold left+LS hold right RS hold left+LS hold right Drag Back Spin RS flick down then flick right/left RS flick down then flick right/left Drag to Heel Hold L1+RS flick down then flick right/left Hold LB+RS flick down then flick right/left Fake Pass Hold R2+Square then X Hold RT+X then A Fake Pass Exit Hold R2+Square then X+LS top right/left Hold RT+X then A+LS top right/left Four Touch Turn Hold L2+flick RS back twice Hold LT+flick RS back twice Heel to Heel Flick RS flick up then down RS flick up then down Lane Change Hold L1+RS hold right/left Hold LB+RS hold right/left Quick Ball Rolls RS Hold down RS Hold down Scoop Turn Fake Tap shoot then pass, hold LS up diagonally, flick to other side Tap shoot then pass, hold LS up diagonally, flick to other side Simple Rainbow RS flick down then up twice RS flick down then up twice Skilled Bridge Hold L2+tap R1 twice Hold LT+tap RB twice Spin Left Hold R1+roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left Hold RB+roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left Spin Right Hold R1+roll RS clockwise from bottom to right Hold RB+roll RS clockwise from bottom to right Stop and Turn RS flick up then right/left RS flick up then right/left Three Touch Roulette Hold L2+RS flick down then flick right/left Hold LT+RS flick down then flick right/left

FIFA 22's 5-star skill moves:

It's rather obvious that five-star skill moves require serious skill, and only the best of the best can attempt them. This year, one new additional skill was made available in the game - the First-Time Spin.

Skill Move PlayStation Xbox Advanced Rainbow RS flick down, hold up, then flick up RS flick down, hold up, then flick up Ball Roll and Flick RS hold right/left then flick up RS hold right/left then flick up Ball Roll Fake RS hold right/left then flick left/right RS hold right/left then flick left/right Ball Roll Fake Turn Hold L2+RS flick up then flick left/right Hold LT+RS flick up then flick left/right Elastico

Roll RS along the bottom from right to left Roll RS along the bottom from right to left Elastico Chop Left Hold R1+roll RS along bottom right to left Hold RB+roll RS along bottom right to left Elastico Chop Right Hold R1+roll RS along bottom left to right Hold RB+roll RS along bottom left to right First Time Turn Hold L1+R1 during first touch Hold LB+RB during first touch Flick Over Hold L1+RS hold up Hold LB+RS hold up Heel Flick Turn Hold R1+RS flick up then down Hold RB+RS flick up then down Hocus Pocus Roll RS from down to left, then back to right Roll RS from down to left, then back to right Rabona Fake Hold L2+Square then X+LS down Hold LT+X then A+LS down Reverse Elastico Roll RS along the bottom from left to right Roll RS along the bottom from left to right Sombrero Flick RS flick up, up, down RS flick up, up, down Spin Flick Hold R1+RS flick up then right/left Hold RB+RS flick up then right/left Tornado Spin Hold L1+RS flick up then flick right/left

Hold LB+RS flick up then flick right/left

Triple Elastico Roll RS from down to right, then back to left Roll RS from down to right, then back to left Turn and Spin RS flick up then right/left RS flick up then right/left

FIFA 22's 5-star juggling tricks:

These are some of the additional juggling moves available to players with five-star skill ratings.

Skill Move PlayStation Xbox Around the World RS 360° clockwise or anticlockwise RS 360° clockwise or anticlockwise Chest Flick Hold L2+R3 (x2) Hold LT+R3 (x2) Flick Up for Volley Hold LS up Hold LS up In Air Elastico RS flick right then left RS flick right then left

Laces Flick Up L2+Hold R1 LT+Hold RB

Reverse In Air Elastico RS flick left then right RS flick left then right

Sombrero Flick Backwards Hold LS down/right/left Hold LS down/right/left T. Around

the World RS 360° clockwise then RS flick up RS 360° clockwise then RS flick up

