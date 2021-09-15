Top 5 highest-rated center-backs (CBs) in FIFA 22

FIFA 22 will be released in less than a month, with two more weeks to go. Amidst the hype, EA has released player ratings for the Top 22 players. However, there is only one defender on the list.

This article presents some of the best defenders of this season by considering their OVRs in FIFA 22. Some of these ratings are from official sources, while others cannot be validated yet.

FIFA 22: Five highest-rated center-backs

1) Virgil van Dijk - 89

The Liverpool center-back is the best defender in the game (Image via Getty)

With an OVR of 89, Virgil van Dijk is the only defender who made it to the Top 22. His overall rating has come down by 1 point, presumable due to his injury last season. Even then, he is currently the best defender in the world, according to FIFA 22.

2) Sergio Ramos - 88

Sergio Ramos is yet to make an impact as a PSG center-back (Image via Getty)

Sergio Ramos has had a decrease in his rating from last season by 1 point. The PSG center-back is currently the second-best defender in FIFA 22, a position he shares with none.

3) Marquinhos - 87

The PSG captain often plays as an RB or DM (Image via Getty)

PSG seems to have the best lineup of this season with one of the best front-three in history. They also have two of the world's best defenders - Ramos and Marquinhos.

The Brazilian center-back is the third-best defender in the game, along with Ruben Dias. He has had a +2 increase to his OVR in FIFA 22.

4) Ruben Dias - 87

Ruben Dias' performance in Euro 2020 was considered underwhelming by many (Image via Getty)

Ruben Dias has had a massive increase in his OVR with a +6 boost. Manchester City revealed the FIFA 22 ratings of their players on Twitter. Their lineup for this season seems to be one of the best in the game. Apart from sharing his rating with Marquinhos, Dias is also the best defender in Man City.

5) Aymeric Laporte - 86

The French-born defender changed his nationality recently (Image via Getty)

Unlike Dias, Laporte has had a decrease in his rating. The Spanish defender had an 87 OVR in FIFA 21. His current rating makes him the fourth-best defender in the game and the second-best center-back in Manchester City.

Also Read

Note: The OVRs of Ramos and Marquinhos has been leaked by @FUTZONECENTRAL and @LoZoodiFUT on Twitter

Edited by Yasho Amonkar