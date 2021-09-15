5 highest-rated goalkeepers (GKs) in FIFA 22

The FIFA 22 ratings have arrived, and fans have been busy checking out the OVRs of their favorite players. There are quite a few highly-rated goalkeepers this year among the top 22.

The Ratings Collective and EA Sports have been unveiling the ratings of players in FIFA 22. The former is a talent scouting network that makes the player ratings after considering over 30 different skills. For now, EA has officially revealed the top 22 players in the upcoming game.

There are seven goalkeepers in this recently-revealed list with OVRs of 91, 90, and 89.

FIFA 22: Five highest-rated goalkeepers

1) Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) – 91

Atletico Madrid's Oblak has arguably been the best keeper for a while (Image via Getty)

Jan Oblak is the best goalkeeper in FIFA 22. His rating of 91 makes him the third-best player alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Kevin De Bruyne. Oblak's OVR has remained unchanged from the last game.

2) Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) – 90

Germany's Neuer has been on top for a decade (Image via Getty)

With an OVR of 90, Manuel Neuer comes in as the fourth-best player, alongside Harry Kane, N'Golo Kanté, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen. His rating for this season has improved by one point, making him the second-best goalkeeper alongside countrymate Ter Stegen.

3) Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona) – 90

Barcelona's Ter Stegen has been one of their standout players during these recent fallow years (Image via Getty)

With an OVR of 90, Marc-André ter Stegen has the same rating as Manuel Neuer. The Barcelona custodian has retained his rating from last season, although most fans predicted otherwise.

4) Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG) – 89

Italy's tower from Naples (Image via Getty)

From an OVR of 85 in the last game, Donnarumma has received a considerable boost this year. The 22-year-old's rating of 89 makes him the third-best goalkeeper alongside Alisson, Thibaut Courtois, and Ederson.

5) Alisson (Liverpool) – 89

Liverpool's Man Friday (Image via Getty)

Alisson's OVR has dropped by one point from last year, bringing him down to the third-best goalkeeper spot.

Honorable mentions

These players share the spot of third-best keepers but were placed at the bottom of the top 22 list:

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) – 89

Ederson (Manchester City) – 89

Ederson has increased his FIFA rating from last year by one point, while Courtois' unchanged rating has surprised many fans.

