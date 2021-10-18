FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to obtain Benjamin Andre's Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) card

FIFA 22 has added Benjamin Andre's Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) card with a set of objectives that will allow players to unlock the card.

RTTK cards are special player cards released to mark the start of the European competitions in world football. While EA Sports have made special RTTK cards available in packs and SBC rewards in FIFA 22, Andre's special card is a set of objective rewards.

Benjamin Andre's RTTK card is the first special card of the player in FIFA 22. The card is redeemable by completing all the tasks related to the completion of the objectives. Like Eduardo Camavinga and Justin Kluivert OTW objectives, Andre's RTTK card objectives have four separate tasks. Each task also comes with its rewards. Let's have a look at the tasks, the possible difficulties, and the card itself.

FIFA 22: Benjamin Andre RTTK card tasks and stats

Tasks for the Benjamin Andre RTTK card

Task 1: Lille Link-up

Assist using French players in 11 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Group Stage Glory.

Task 2: Fine Form

Score 10 Finesse goals using Ligue 1 players in the Live FUT Friendly: Group Stage Glory.

Task 3: Attacking Anchor

Assist 6 goals using CDMs in Live FUT Friendly: Group Stage Glory.

Task 4: Way to Win

Win 9 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Group Stage.

These tasks will take some time for players to complete in FIFA 22. Players have more than 10 days at the time of writing to complete these tasks. Andre's RTTK card follows Camavinga's OTW card objective, where players had to complete the achievements in FUT friendlies.

A good way would be to use the 4-2-3-1 (2) formation. The format is a pretty good fit for the current meta in FIFA 22. Additionally, it's the only defensively stable formation and adds five players when attacking, depending on the instructions and custom tactics. This formation helps players compete task 3 which may appear a bit tricky at first.

Benjamin Andre is a Ligue 1 player, and naturally, the objectives are geared towards Ligue 1 squads. However, players can complete the first three tasks by solely concentrating on scoring as many goals as possible. They can then take on task 4 with their main squad and make the job easier.

Benjamin Andre RTTK card stats

Benjamin Andre's RTTK card stats (Image via FUTHEAD)

Benjamin Andre's RTTK card is a very solid 83 rated CDM card. The card has a steady pace of 75, passing of 77 and dribbling of 76. Andre's RTTK card in FIFA 22 is built like a traditional defensive midfielder as the card has very good defensive attributes and physicality. Overall, the card is a solid option for players building Ligue 1 squads in FIFA 22 FUT and is a must-have.

Edited by Siddharth Satish