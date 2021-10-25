5 fast centre-backs (CB) available for under 5000 coins in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

FIFA 22 has many excellent centre-back options available to players in the game's Ultimate Team mode.

While there are plenty of options, players have to keep the meta of FIFA 22 in mind. FIFA 22, like every video game, has its game engine, under which certain elements work well, and certain others don't. Defenders with pace are preferable to counter the fast attackers that players deploy in the game.

But defense is not a position gifted with natural pace. Fast CBs fetch a premium price in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Maxence Lacroix is one such example, who despite having an overall of less than 80, fetches a premium price.

But there are definite bargains spread across different leagues among CBs who are fast and defensively stable. Let us look at 5 great CB options that are fast, well-rounded and available for under 5000 coins at writing.

Top 5 CBs with speeds above 80 who are available for less than 5000 coins in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

5) Manuel Akanji

OVR: 80

Pace: 81

Def: 81

Phy: 77

The Swiss CB plays for Borussia Dortmund in real life. He has quite a well-rounded set of stats. The only bit of weakness is the slightly poorer physicality.

4) Lukas Klostermann

OVR: 80

Pace: 85

Def: 82

Phy: 77

The RB Leipzig defender was originally a right-back when he started in his initial days. He has modified his position and is now a CB in FIFA 22. He has good defensive skills along with great pace, both of which are highly useful in the current meta.

3) Dayot Upamecano

OVR: 82

Pace: 81

Def: 81

Phy: 81

The Bayern sensation has a great Ones to Watch card that is likely going to get a boost. The base card is a good cheap alternative, especially for building Bundesliga squads in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

2) Eder Militao

OVR: 82

Pace: 83

Def: 83

Phy: 82

Adam Roark @Adam_Roark @xAlexTHFC @FIFA22_INFO Militao is actually unreal in the game so I would say worth it @xAlexTHFC @FIFA22_INFO Militao is actually unreal in the game so I would say worth it

The Brazilian defender has become a mainstay in Real's backline post the exits of Ramos and Varane. Militao exhibits great all-around stats with the bonus of great pace and is a must-have for La Liga teams at the moment.

1) Joe Gomez

OVR: 82

Pace: 81

Def: 83

Phy: 78

g :) @bigpapaboris69 Lacroix is honestly bad in fifa 22, gonna get joe Gomez instead. Lacroix is honestly bad in fifa 22, gonna get joe Gomez instead.

The Liverpool centre-back presents a great cheap alternative for PL teams who can't afford Raphael Varane. He is a bit low on the physical aspect but makes up for it with his good defensive attributes and pace.

