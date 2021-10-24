5 tips to improve your team’s chemistry in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

FIFA 22 incorporates a lot of emphasis on chemistry between team members to ensure optimum play.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team mode allows players to play against each other head-to-head with their custom squads. Players build their squads in their unique ways. The two most essential elements of each team in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team are overall and chemistry.

Let's look at the top 5 tips to help you ensure a perfect chemistry of 100 in the game.

5 best tips to keep full 100 chemistry in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squad

5) Keep players from the same clubs

The easiest way to ensure full chemistry between the two players is to play for the same club in real life. It is no coincidence that almost any FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squad has at least two players from one single football club.

4) Keep players of the same nationality and league

While it may be easier, keeping players from the same clubs in the squad is not always possible. Costing issues can be one reason. Other reasons can include non-meta players and players in the wrong positions.

FUTTRADERJ @FUTTraderJ FIFA 22 PL STARTER TEAM🔥Comment some suggestions for the next squad👇 FIFA 22 PL STARTER TEAM🔥Comment some suggestions for the next squad👇 https://t.co/Sr4djAdoHc

A simple way to override this problem is to keep players of the same nationality that play in the same league. A typical example could be Saul from Chelsea and Adama Traore from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Both players are from Spain and play in the same English Premier League.

3) Proper positioning

It is a common trend in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team to play footballers outside their designated position. However, playing the players in a fixed position provides a green link and complete chemistry. Playing the footballer at a position close to his original one (playing an RW as an RM) reduces the chemistry slightly. Playing a footballer in a position starkly different from his one reduces chemistry massively.

ScudzTV  @ScudzTV DAILY #FIFA22 TIPDon't forget to think about the chem styles and position modifiers you have applied when selling your team! Take this guy who just sold an ST Bebou - converted to a CAM and with a Hunter for 700 coins. DAILY #FIFA22 TIPDon't forget to think about the chem styles and position modifiers you have applied when selling your team! Take this guy who just sold an ST Bebou - converted to a CAM and with a Hunter for 700 coins. https://t.co/VbDffpLfTD

2) Position modifier

It is vital to play a player in their correct position. Sometimes, a player item can be too valuable to be not used for that. Position modifier cards are a great way to change the position of a player item and use them without sacrificing any team chemistry in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

1) Manager relation and loyalty

FutFutTwo @FutFutTwo The team to try get into the finals 👀 need some loyalty for the chemistry though! #fifa22 The team to try get into the finals 👀 need some loyalty for the chemistry though! #fifa22 https://t.co/uFqLVblOsj

Player items that match the manager's league and nationality receive a boost in chemistry. It is shown by an icon on the player's card. Player items received in packs get additional chemistry points in FIFA 22 under the loyalty program as well. These are two easy but valuable ways of ensuring full player and team chemistry in the game.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar