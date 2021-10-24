FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Matteo Politano's Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) card

Matteo Politano is the latest player in FIFA 22's squad building challenge (SBC) whose RTTK card has been made available worldwide.

RTTK stands for Road to the Knockouts in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team mode. These are special player cards that receive boosts under certain conditions. The first condition is for the footballer's real-life club to reach knockouts in European competitions. RTTK cards cover all three European competitions in FIFA 22.

EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA We go again 🤩🏆Road to the Knockouts: Team 2️⃣-More Special Player Items that get upgrades if their clubs reach the Knockout Stage of their European competition ↗️ -Get a potential 2nd boost w/ 3️⃣ wins in 4️⃣ Group Stage matches 📈Learn more ➡️ x.ea.com/70904 We go again 🤩🏆Road to the Knockouts: Team 2️⃣-More Special Player Items that get upgrades if their clubs reach the Knockout Stage of their European competition ↗️ -Get a potential 2nd boost w/ 3️⃣ wins in 4️⃣ Group Stage matches 📈Learn more ➡️ x.ea.com/70904 https://t.co/vJsPKUelpK

Matteo Politano's RTTK card is available as a reward for two tasks in SBC. Players will have to complete two tasks within the next seven days to obtain the untradeable special player item in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team mode.

Let's have a look at the two SBC tasks, rewards, potential costs and Politano's RTTK card.

SBC tasks, rewards and card stats for Matteo Politano's RTTK card in FIFA 22

Task 1: Tactical Emulation

Number of players from Napoli: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: 1 Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

Task 2: Road to the Knockouts

RTTK: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Cost: The SBC is in its early days in FIFA, so there can be a bit of fluctuation in price. At the time of writing, a player will be required to invest around 55,000 coins to complete Politano's RTTK SBC and obtain the card.

Politano RTTK card stats

Matteo Politano RTTK is an 84 rated RM card. The first standout stat is the sprint speed and acceleration of the card. Politano's base card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is one of the fastest in Serie A. His upgraded card is even better. A pace of 88 is well complimented by dribbling stats of 87.

Matteo Politano's RTTK card stats (Image by FIFA 22)

The card also has decent shooting and passing of 82 each. His finishing of 81 will allow players to play him like an inside forward, whereas his crossing of 84 will let players play him as an out-and-out winger if they feel so.

Also Read

Overall, Politano's RTTK card looks a bit low overall based on other RTTK SBC cards like Fekir and Silva. However, Napoli are in a bit of a tricky spot with only 4 points from their first 3 Europa league games. It looks a bit too soon to predict if they will qualify or not, but a 55,000 worth card with at least 1 upgrade will be a great return value.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan