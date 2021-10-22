FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Road to the Knockouts (Team 2) cards revealed

FIFA 22 Road to the Knockouts has been an exciting promo so far, and players can now enjoy a new number of items such as Road to the Knockouts (RTTK), whose Team 2 has been released.

RTTK cards are special players cards of footballers involved in Europe's continental tournaments. RTTK cards in FIFA 22 consist of footballers from the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. EA Sports has released RTTK cards in player packs, SBC, and objective rewards.

RTTK cards, like Ones to Watch (OTW) cards, will receive a boost based on the footballers' teams' performances in their respective European competitions. This can cause great interest among fans, who have caused hilarious incidents. For example, Bayer Leverkusen had to apologize as their draw with Real Betis meant that Fekir would not receive a boost right away.

Let's now take a look at the RTTK player items released as part of Team 2. These players will likely have additions in the form of objective and SBC rewards.

Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) cards for Team 2 in FIFA 22 revealed

Krepin Diatta RM 82

Lucas Verissimo CB 82

Jordan Amavi LB 83

Edmond Tapsoba CB 84

Stephan El Shaarawy LW 84

Fred CDM 85

Youri Tielemans CM 86

Jesus Navas RB 87

Timo Werner ST 88

Marco Reus CAM 89

Frankie De Jong CM 88

FIFA 22 RTTK team 2 cards that stand out

FIFA 22 RTTK Team 2 has 11 members as usual that will be available to players in packs. Like last week, it remains to be seen which additional RTTK cards will be able to be completed in SBC and objectives.

Overall, there are a number of solid cards with this lot. Timo Werner (88) is a great upgrade. His base card of 84 is already very high in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team mode, and this upgrade will be a valuable addition.

Fred (85) is a valuable addition to the roster. Although the player faces a lot of flak for his performances in real life, he is a valuable card in the present meta. There is no great PL CDM that is fast. Fred's RTTK card has a great face and defensive stats, making him a great CDM.

Frenkie De Jong (89) and Marco Reus (89) share the spot for the highest rated RTTK team 2 cards. These two are also excellent options that players will be able to enjoy in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team mode.

