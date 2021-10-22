FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Seko Fofana's Player of the Month (POTM) card

FIFA 22 has released its Ligue 1 POTM special card for September, which Seko Fofana won.

The Ivory Coast midfielder had a really solid month in the French league for RC Lens. He has made a very strong start by playing every minute and has scored 3 goals in the last 4 matches.

RC Lens found itself surprisingly in the top 4 of the table, and to celebrate his performance, players can unlock Fofana's POTM card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team mode.

Fofana POTM SBC (squad building challenges) is a set of 4 tasks, and players will have to complete all 4 in FIFA 22 to acquire the card. Players have until November 24 to complete the set of tasks. Let's look at the tasks and their rewards and determine if Fofana's POTM is worth the cost.

FIFA 22 SBC Seko Fofana's POTM card: Tasks, rewards, and cost

Task 1: Ligue 1

Minimum one Ligue 1 player

Minimum one TOTW player

Minimum 83 Team Rating

Minimum 80 Team Chemistry

Rewards: 1 x Premium Gold Pack

Task 2: Top Form

Minimum one TOTW player

Minimum 84 Team Rating

Minimum 75 Team Chemistry

Rewards: 1 x Jumbo Gold Pack

Task 3: 85-Rated Squad

Minimum 85 Team Rating

Minimum 70 Team Chemistry

Rewards: 1 x Gold Players Pack

Task 4: 86-Rated Squad

Minimum 86 Team Rating

Minimum 65 Team Chemistry

Rewards: 1 x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Cost: As of writing, Fofana's POTM card will cost around 150,000-160,000 coins if done from scratch.

Seko Fofana POTM card stats

Seko Fofana's POTM card stats. (Image via FIFA 22)

The Seko Fofana POTM card is an 86 rated CM card that looks terrific from the front. The only point of concern that has enraged players is that his finishing is only 79, which seems strange given he has scored 3 goals in 4 games.

Other than that, Fofana is a very pro-meta card. 83 pace, 83 passing, 85 dribbling, 83 defense, and 86 physicality - the card has everything that players need to dominate in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team mode.

Is Seko Fofana's POTM card worth it?

Given the lack of useful Ligue 1 player items, Fofana POTM is a terrific card. As mentioned before, the only poor stat is his shooting. Players can even play Fofana's POTM card in the position of CDM as well.

The card has great physicality and defensive skills required for the defensive mid position. Seko Fofana will do well in his designated position as a ball winner and distributor in FIFA 22.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan