FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Clash of Titans SBC?

FIFA 22 has released another single task SBC in the form of Clash of Titans SBC.

Squad Building Challenges (SBC) are a great way to earn rewards by completing and submitting squads. Clash of Titans is a single task SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team mode. This means that players will only have to submit just one squad to earn the rewards. Such SBCs are easy to do, and it also makes them very beginner-friendly.

Let's look at the squad requirements and the rewards that players will be rewarded with on completing the SBC in FIFA 22.

FIFA 22: Tricks and tips to complete the Clash of Titans SBC

Clash of Titans SBC is a non-repeatable SBC that expires at the end of October 23. As of writing, players have a little less than three days to complete the squad and unlock the rewards.

Squad conditions

Same League Count: Max 2

Same Nation Count: Min 4

Same Club Count: Max 2

Rare: Min 5

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 95

# of players in the Squad: 11

OAJ @OldAngryJames The clash of Titan sbc was mad, what team did you submit? I only had to buy ikone #FIFA22 The clash of Titan sbc was mad, what team did you submit? I only had to buy ikone #FIFA22 https://t.co/644gbakR22

The best way to complete the Clash of Titans SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team will be to make two mini teams within one eleven. There are a lot of cheap rare items available in the market with a minimum rating of 80. The best leagues to make the team will be to focus on La Liga and EPL. There is an ample supply of cheap rare cards for both leagues in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team at the moment.

Potential solution to Clash of Titans SBC (Image via FUTBIN)

The potential costs for completing Clash of Titans SBC will range around 12000 coins on PC and less on consoles. There are different ways to complete this SBC, and the primary determinant should be the existing fodders that players already have. This reduces investment costs and improves the return-to-cost ratio of potential rewards.

Rewards

Players who complete the SBC will get an untradeable Rare Megapack. Although the untradeable part may make the rewards less enticing, players are still assured of good players from the pack.

Also Read

Overall, Clash of Titans SBC in FIFA 22 is a good SBC to complete. It is great for veterans who can utilize their untradeable fodder for potentially better players. For beginners, this is a cheap SBC to achieve and strengthen their squads.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar