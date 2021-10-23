FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Bernardo Silva's Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) card

FIFA 22 released team 2 of the Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) cards on October 22nd, making it probably one of the best promo releases so far.

FIFA 22 has released additional RTTK cards outside of packs that players can unlock by completing SBC and objectives. The SBC unlockable card features Manchester City footballer Bernardo Silva's RTTK player card.

EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA We go again 🤩🏆Road to the Knockouts: Team 2️⃣-More Special Player Items that get upgrades if their clubs reach the Knockout Stage of their European competition ↗️ -Get a potential 2nd boost w/ 3️⃣ wins in 4️⃣ Group Stage matches 📈Learn more ➡️ x.ea.com/70904 We go again 🤩🏆Road to the Knockouts: Team 2️⃣-More Special Player Items that get upgrades if their clubs reach the Knockout Stage of their European competition ↗️ -Get a potential 2nd boost w/ 3️⃣ wins in 4️⃣ Group Stage matches 📈Learn more ➡️ x.ea.com/70904 https://t.co/vJsPKUelpK

RTTK cards are special cards that receive a boost when the footballers' teams reach the knockouts. Despite being in a relatively trickier group, Manchester City is near certain to progress to the next round as of writing. This adds to the value of Silva's RTTK card in FIFA 22, due to at least one guaranteed boost.

Bernardo Silva's RTTK SBC is a set of 4 separate tasks, and FIFA 22 players will have to complete all four to unlock the player item. Let's take a look at the involved tasks, rewards, and card details to determine if it is worth it in FIFA 22

FIFA 22 Bernardo Silva RTTK card SBC tasks, rewards, and card stats

As mentioned before, the SBC is a set of 4 tasks. Players have one week at the time of writing to complete the SBC and obtain the card.

Task 1: Road to the Knockouts

RTTK: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2: Tactical Emulation

# of players from Manchester City: Min 1

Inform Player: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3: National Duty

# of players from Portugal: Min 1

Inform Player: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 4: Premier League

# of players from the Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

It's early but likely, and the card will cost around 150000 coins if all the SBCs are completed from scratch in FIFA 22.

Bernardo Silva RTTK card stats

Bernardo Silva's RTTK card stats. (Image via FIFA 22)

Silva's RTTK card is an 88 rated CAM, and it adds to the list of excellent cards already available to FIFA 22 players for the Premier League squad. The card has a good shooting of 80 and a pace of 81. In addition, the card excels in dribbling, with a stat of 92, and he has great ability to link up play with passing of 86. Considering that this card will likely see at least one boost, it's well worth the investment and is a must-have for PL squad owners.

