FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Bernardo Silva's Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) card

FIFA 22 released team 2 of the Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) cards on October 22nd, making it probably one of the best promo releases so far.
FIFA 22 has released additional RTTK cards outside of packs that players can unlock by completing SBC and objectives. The SBC unlockable card features Manchester City footballer Bernardo Silva's RTTK player card.
RTTK cards are special cards that receive a boost when the footballers' teams reach the knockouts. Despite being in a relatively trickier group, Manchester City is near certain to progress to the next round as of writing. This adds to the value of Silva's RTTK card in FIFA 22, due to at least one guaranteed boost.
Bernardo Silva's RTTK SBC is a set of 4 separate tasks, and FIFA 22 players will have to complete all four to unlock the player item. Let's take a look at the involved tasks, rewards, and card details to determine if it is worth it in FIFA 22
FIFA 22 Bernardo Silva RTTK card SBC tasks, rewards, and card stats
As mentioned before, the SBC is a set of 4 tasks. Players have one week at the time of writing to complete the SBC and obtain the card.
Task 1: Road to the Knockouts
RTTK: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 82
Team Chemistry: Min 75
# of players in the Squad: 11
Task 2: Tactical Emulation
# of players from Manchester City: Min 1
Inform Player: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 83
Team Chemistry: Min 70
# of players in the Squad: 11
Task 3: National Duty
# of players from Portugal: Min 1
Inform Player: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 84
Team Chemistry: Min 65
# of players in the Squad: 11
Task 4: Premier League
# of players from the Premier League: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 85
Team Chemistry: Min 60
# of players in the Squad: 11
It's early but likely, and the card will cost around 150000 coins if all the SBCs are completed from scratch in FIFA 22.
Bernardo Silva RTTK card stats
Silva's RTTK card is an 88 rated CAM, and it adds to the list of excellent cards already available to FIFA 22 players for the Premier League squad. The card has a good shooting of 80 and a pace of 81. In addition, the card excels in dribbling, with a stat of 92, and he has great ability to link up play with passing of 86. Considering that this card will likely see at least one boost, it's well worth the investment and is a must-have for PL squad owners.