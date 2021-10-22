5 FIFA 22 players who deserve upgrades in their pace stats

FIFA 22 was released on October 1st, and the game has some absolute beasts when it comes to sprint speed and acceleration.

The pace is perhaps the most important attribute for a footballer in FIFA 22. Irrespective of their position, pace has always been a valuable weapon in the game meta. Fast players reach the ball faster and with it, provide them with a vital advantage. Consequently, these players fetch a premium price in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team mode and are sought after in career mode or exhibition matches.

FIFA 22 has no shortage of fast players. There are even unknown talents that shoot into the limelight due to their blistering pace in-game. On the other end of the spectrum, however, there are players that are often given less pace than they deserve. Players like Antonio Rudiger have publicly exclaimed shock at what they think of as low pace. So, let's look at the top 5 players who warranted more pace in FIFA 22.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Rudiger isn't happy about his pace on FIFA 22 😅💨 Rudiger isn't happy about his pace on FIFA 22 😅💨 https://t.co/BoGuMhMScA

FIFA 22: Top 5 players who should have got more pace and deserve an upgrade

5) Paul Pogba

OVR: 87

Pace: 71

The French World Cup winner is one of the most agile midfielders in world football. He complements his long passing with technical dribbling and timed runs on the counters. Recently, he filled in on a free role on the left-wing as well. Pogba could do well with a pace upgrade over his mediocre 71 pace.

4) Ruben Dias

OVR: 87

Pace: 61

CBs may not necessarily be fast, but a mere 61 pace on one of the world's premier centre-backs sticks out. The 17 difference in Dias' pace with that of Van Dijk's seems rather strange. A pace of around 70 will be much more justified for Ruben Dias in FIFA 22.

3) Bruno Fernandes

OVR: 88

Pace: 75

Manchester United's Portuguese talisman is not fast in FIFA 22. While Fernandes may not be blistering fast in real life, he often makes runs in the role of a second striker. He is also an agile mover on the ground, and a little upgrade to his 75 paces will be justified.

2) Casemiro

OVR: 89

Pace: 65

Casemiro and Joshua Kimmich are both rated 89 and CDM in FIFA 22. The difference of 5 in their pace is a bit hard to explain. In general, FIFA 22 does not justify the pace of defensive mids as they are seen almost like big walls. So an upgrade of at least 5 in pace for one of the world's best CDMs would be well justified.

1) Toni Kroos

OVR: OVR 88

Pace: 53

Toni Kroos is not fast, but his pace of 53 in FIFA 22 is outright hilarious. The German is not a frequent runner with the ball, but that is due to his great positional sense and understanding of the game. Pace in the mid-60s will be a lot more justified than his current pace of a mere 53 in FIFA 22.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod