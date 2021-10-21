Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid: Which team is better in FIFA 22?

In FIFA 22, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are powerhouses. Even among superclubs, these names stand out as the elite. They also have massive fan bases globally.

The Bavarian giants are record Bundesliga winners and have been the dominant force in German football for a long time. They have also added European titles to their name twice in the last decade. Bayern have a solid team of German and foreign players who are featured in FIFA 22.

Real Madrid are the record holders in the UEFA Champions League and have numerous La Liga titles to their name. Over the years, they have had several superstars and icons of world football. FIFA 22 is no different as the Madrid-based club has several great prospects and global superstars.

This article does a comparative analysis of the two teams in FIFA 22. The review accounts for the starting lineup, squad depth, and flexibility of the available players.

FIFA 22: A head-to-head matchup of Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid

Bayern Munich

Att: 92

Mid: 85

Def: 81

OVR: 84

Bayern has one of the highest attacks in FIFA 22, courtesy of Robert Lewandowski (92). The Polish international is a goal machine. Although he lacks a bit of pace in FIFA 22, his other stats make him a deadly force in front of goal.

The midfield is a gold mine when we look at both the attacking and defensive options. The likes of Leroy Sane (84), Serge Gnabry (85), and Kingsley Coman (86) are all excellent pro-meta wide mids in FIFA 22. The likes of Thomas Mueller(87), Leon Goretzka (87), and Joshua Kimmich (89) make the middle of the pitch extremely robust.

Kimmich is one of the most versatile players (Image via Getty)

Defense is the weakest area of Bayern Munich in FIFA 22. But if we put the ratings aside, there are some exciting names like Alphonso Davies (82) and Dayot Upamecano (82). World Cup winners Lucas Hernandez (83) and Niklas Sule (82) are also present. Between the sticks, there is the assured figure of Manuel Neuer (90), who is once again one of the best goalkeepers in FIFA 22.

Real Madrid

Att: 83

Mid: 86

Def: 83

OVR: 84

Real Madrid has been transitioning for a few years now, but that doesn't mean the team lacks firepower in FIFA 22. The offensive line is led by Karim Benzema (89), who is supported on the wings by Eden Hazard (85), Marco Asensio (83), and Vinicius Jr. (80).

The midfield has the trio of Toni Kroos (88), Modric (87), and Casemiro (89). Federico Valverde (83) and Eduardo Camavinga (78) are two exciting young talents players can enjoy in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

The defence has the likes of David Alaba (84), Eder Militao (82), Ferland Mendy (83) and Dani Carvajal (85). The goal is protected by Thibault Courtois (89).

Conclusion

It's quite hard to judge a winner when both sides have an identical overall of 84 in FIFA 22. Real Madrid wins based on bench strength, especially in midfield.

However, we can't overlook the strong number of pro-meta players in the Bayern XI. Real Madrid are marginally weak on the wings in this year's version. Although their ratings are low, the likes of Davies and Upamecano work well in FIFA 22's match engine. Bayern Munich wins this battle by an inch.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen