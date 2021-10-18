Manchester United vs Manchester City: Which team is better in FIFA 22?

FIFA 22 was released on 1 October 2021, and players worldwide can enjoy all the real-life teams and updated squads.

The game has several great matchups, and one of the most interesting ones is the Manchester derby. The two superclubs - Manchester United and Manchester City - boast an extremely strong squad that their respective summer signings have further reinforced.

While the red side of Manchester has underperformed a lot in real life, let's see which side is the stronger one in FIFA 22.

FIFA 22: Who wins between Manchester United and Manchester City

Manchester United

Att: 85

Mid: 84

Def: 83

Manchester United already have a strong team and FIFA 22 has further added their explosive summer transfers. The breaking story of the summer was the romantic homecoming of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is one of the highest-rated strikers in FIFA 22.

United's in-game strength lies in their plethora of attacking options. The team boasts many young and fast attackers with high acceleration and dribbling, ideal for FIFA 22 gameplay.

United's midfield features talisman Bruno Fernandes and World Cup winner Paul Pogba. One can also avail the services of industrious players like McTominay, Matic and Fred. Van De Beek is also available as an alternative option in midfield.

Their backbone already looks solid with the acquisition of Raphael Varane in the summer. Further defensive personnel include Maguire, Shaw and Wan Bissaka. In the goal, players have two solid picks in the form of De Gea and Henderson.

Manchester City

Att: 85

Mid: 85

Def: 86

Manchester City have a squad that can field two quality XIs. The Sky Blues recently acquired the services of Jack Grealish. He has added firepower to an already explosive attacking lineup that boasts Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Ferran Torres.

The midfield is comprised of world-class players led by Kevin De Bruyne, who is the highest-rated CM in FIFA 22. He is well supported by the likes of Gundogan, Phil Foden, Fernandinho and Rodri.

The backline is represented by some of the best defenders in real-life football. Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo, among others, provide much-needed muscle and strength to the defensive structure. Ederson is their first-choice goalkeeper in FIFA 22, excelling at both shot-stopping and game building.

Final Verdict

Based on stats, Manchester City win the battle in FIFA 22. While their attacking numbers are neck and neck, City edge United in both defense and midfield. If the starting XI is considered, then the results would be more contentious. However, Manchester City are the stronger of the two clubs in FIFA 22, owing to better squad depth and balance.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul