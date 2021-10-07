FIFA 22 Career Mode: Is Gavi the best Spanish wonderkid in the game?

FIFA 22 was released worldwide on October 1 on all platforms, and like every year, this year's game has a fresh set of wonderkids.

Wonderkids are typically young players under the age of 23 known for their high potential and talent. Usually, these players do not have a staggeringly high OVR rating from the start. But wonderkids are favorites in the Career Mode of FIFA 22, as many of these players are available for cheap and can then be developed into superstars.

Pablo Martin Paez Gavira, better known as Gavi, is another wonderkid in FIFA 22 career mode. At the time of the launch of FIFA 22, the player did not even get a photo on his card. However, given the noise he is creating, big things are surely coming the young Spaniard's way very soon.

FIFA 22: Everything to know about Spanish Wonderkid Gavi

Born on August 5, 2004, Gavi wrote his name into the history books when he broke an 85 year old record to become the youngest debutant for the Spanish national side. The youngster from Seville made a memorable debut, as Spain stopped European champions Italy to set a final date for the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.

Gavi against Italy (Image via Getty)

Gavi only made his debut for Barcelona in August, having been acquired from the Real Betis academy when he was just 11. He has been fast-tracked from Barca B, and, similarly, from Spain U-19. His debut was termed "not normal" by his national team manager Luis Enrique. Here's what he said post match:

" It is not normal he plays like that (at 17). He's a player with personality and enviable physical condition and he plays our style of football. He plays like he's at school or in his garden at home."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Luis Enrique has high praise for Gavi 🙌 Luis Enrique has high praise for Gavi 🙌 https://t.co/0iW5L8cTte

So how good is Gavi in FIFA 22 Career Mode?

Gavi started as a 66 rated card in Barcelona, whose position is CM. The player has already received a +2 upgrade that has made him 68 rated in the game. However, putting him at Attacking Mid boosts his OVR by a further 2 to take him to 70, which is exceptional given his age. Currently, his potential OVR is 85, but that may also see an increase soon.

Gavi's positional details and stats (image via FIFACM)

Base Overall: 66

Potential Overall: 85

Position: CM

Club: Barcelona

Market Value: 3 Million Euros

Release Clause: Yes

Release Clause Buy-out: 8 Million Euros

Socios.com @socios Gavi, Spain's youngest ever debutant has a FIFA 22 rating of 66 😶 Gavi, Spain's youngest ever debutant has a FIFA 22 rating of 66 😶 https://t.co/jSGSwFM25u

On the outset, Gavi's stats do not look significant at the start of FIFA 22. But his technical brilliance already shows, as he has 82 balance. Furthermore, his passing stats are all above 70, and one should not forget that all these stats, the good and the bad, will go up as he reaches closer to his potential.

Is Gavi the most glamorous Spanish wonderkid in FIFA 22?

The answer to this question, unfortunately, is no. Pedri, at 18 years old, has significantly better stats, current OVR and potential OVR. However, Pedri has a market valuation of 54 million Euros and a buy-out of 121.5 million Euros. Very few teams, if any, can acquire him at the start in FIFA 22 career mode.

Also Read

Pedri is better but way more expensive. (Image via FIFACM)

If you don't mind putting in the extra grind and taking the patient approach, Gavi is a wonderful option to get at a bargain price of only eight million Euros at the most. Of course, if you're managing a big club, he will take some time, but for others, Gavi can become a first-team player in a very short time.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod