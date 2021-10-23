Full roundup of all the Chelsea stat changes from the latest FIFA 22 squad update

FIFA 22 released a big second update a few days ago, including a host of attributes for Chelsea players.

FIFA 22 has incorporated new technology in the form of HyperMotion technology available on the latest consoles. But the game also gets periodic updates throughout the year to make gameplay and other elements as close to real-life football as possible.

Let's look at all the Chelsea players that were affected by these changes by the latest update patch in FIFA 22.

Chelsea FC player stats and attributes changes in FIFA 22 latest match

1) Mason Mount

The English attacking mid has been a familiar figure among Chelsea's ranks. However, his impact from the latest change isn't related to his FIFA 22 stats. Instead, Mount has gained a height and weight upgrade in FIFA 22. While his height has been increased from 178 cm to 180 cm, his weight has increased by 4 to make him 74 KG.

2) Kai Havertz

Similar to Mason Mount, Kai Havertz has become taller in FIFA 22. His new in-game height is 189 cm and has been upgraded by 1 cm over his older one.

3) Callum Hudson Odoi

Callum Hudson Odoi is now 1 cm shorter in FIFA 22 as his new in-game height is 177 cm.

Mason Mount is now taller and heavier in FIFA 22 (Image via Getty)

Now let's look at those players that have changed their in-game stats and attributes in FIFA 22.

4) Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen has seen the most significant shift as he sees a complete +1 upgrade on his OVR. His new rating in FIFA 22 will be 81, and he has been buffed in several departments, including key ones like pace, passing, aggression, interception, and composure. With the 75 speed he now has, Christensen can be considered for beginner PL squads in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team mode.

5) Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva has received a minor boost in FIFA 22's latest update patch. His long passing has been improved by +1.

6) Ben Chilwell

EA Sports seem to have taken Chilwell's recent strike against Brentford. As a result, the English full-back has received a +2 upgrade over his long-shot, 44 henceforth.

