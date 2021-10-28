5 strikers who deserve a rating upgrade in FIFA 22

FIFA 22 has many world-class attackers among its ranks who help players win matches in both offline and online modes.

Based on the FIFA 22 meta, the pace is one of the essential attributes for any player in the game, more so for strikers. However, the only pace will not do as the main task is to score goals. To do that, the player must have excellent finishing and positional stats.

While many players are fairly rated in FIFA 22, some players get less than what they deserve. They either have extraordinarily low overall scores or some of their stats are below expectations.

These five strikers in FIFA 22 deserve an OVR upgrade

5) Dominic Calvert-Lewin

OVR: 81

Suggested OVR: 83

Dominic Calvert-Lewin had a fantastic season with Everton, especially at the start of the season. However, he has the same rating as Anthony Martial, who had a forgettable season with Manchester United.

Calvert-Lewin is a decent card in FIFA 22 with good pace, passing, and physicals. However, a finishing of 77 doesn't justify his real-life achievements and well warrants an upgrade.

4) Joaquin Correa

OVR: 81

Suggested OVR: 82/83

Joaquin Correa has made the switch to Inter this season, where he has made a breezy start. He was a solid player for Lazio as well.

Based on the fact that Correa has a lower OVR than Luis Muriel despite being a starter (Muriel was prolific off the bench), Correa should get at least one upgrade on his current OVR. Like Dominic Calvert-Lewin, he should have got a better finish than the 75 he has now.

3) Alexander Isak

OVR:82

Suggested OVR: 84

Alexander Isak is a hot commodity in Europe right now. The Swedish striker is being touted as a potential replacement for Erling Haaland if the Norwegian moves to Chelsea or another club.

Isak's FIFA 22 card is good, and it is more in sync with the meta than the names mentioned above. However, his passing, physicals and dribbling can all get deserving upgrades.

2) Antoine Griezmann

OVR: 85

Suggested OVR: 86

Antoine Griezmann has had an abysmal spell at Barcelona, where he never really fit in. It is one major reason why he has an overall of only 85 in FIFA 22.

He has made a decent start for Athletico Madrid and remains a pivotal figure for France, for whom he won the World Cup. Griezmann shows he still has what it takes, and a small OVR upgrade may suit his ratings more.

1) Erling Haaland

OVR: 88

Suggested OVR: 89

Erling Haaland's return to Borussia Dortmund is not normal. His goal-scoring rate is phenomenal and is Europe's most desired commodity among clubs at the moment.

At 88, his OVR is the same as that of Luis Suarez and Romelu Lukaku. Both Lukaku and Suarez played pivotal roles in their respective title-winning campaigns. Still, Haaland is ahead of both as a forward. An 89 overall will be a justified show of his ability and goal-scoring prowess.

