Jan Oblak vs Manuel Neuer vs Marc-Andre Ter Stegen: Who is the best goalkeeper in FIFA 22?

FIFA 22 has taken goalkeeping to a new height, but some footballers have always been good in the game, no matter what.

Goalkeeping in real life is one of the essential areas in the team, as a good goalkeeper makes a world of difference. In FIFA 22, it is also the same as players worldwide who have invested in good goalkeepers.

Jan Oblak, Manuel Neuer and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen are among the world's top goalkeepers in real life and FIFA 22. These shot keepers have great positional senses, shot-stopping and handling abilities, and razor-sharp reflexes. These keepers outshine most other keepers in FIFA 22.

Manuel Neuer was voted as "best GK in the world" by Goal readers in the Goal's Top eleven powered by FIFA 22 - Neuer received 34% of the total votes, ahead of Courtois (28%), Donnarumma (14%), Oblak (14%) and ter Stegen (11%)

But when we compare the three head-to-head, who stands out as the best in FIFA 22? Let's find out.

FIFA 22 player battles: Oblak vs Neuer vs Ter Stegen

Jan Oblak

OVR: 91

Club: Atletico Madrid

Jan Oblak is the highest-rated keeper in FIFA 22, with a base rating of 91. With reflexes of 90 and handling of 92, Oblak is a phenomenal shot saver. His positioning stat of 90 makes him great against crosses and set-pieces as well. He is a bit slow for a keeper that can make one-on-one close-downs a bit tricky.

Manuel Neuer

OVR: 90

Club: Bayern Munich

Manuel Neuer has redefined what goalkeeping can be in the modern era. His peculiar but intriguing style of making advanced clearances gave birth to who we call sweeper keepers today. In FIFA 22, Neuer has diving, reflex, and handling of 88 each. In addition, he has a positioning of 89. Personally, his speed of 56 feels a bit strange given how mobile Neuer is even with the ball.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

OVR: 90

Club: Barcelona

A fierce debate has always taken place over who should be Germany's No.1 in world football. In FIFA 22, the Barcelona keeper has 85 handling and 90 reflex. Moreover, his positioning and diving are 88 each. However, he is the slowest among the three, with a speed of only 43 in FIFA 22.

Who is the best among the 3?

Oblak win's the battle by the faintest of margins. (Image via FIFPlay)

After a thorough comparison, it is pretty evident that both Oblak and Neuer are slightly ahead of Ter Stegen in FIFA 22. For players who prefer to play on high lines, Neuer will be a bit of a better fit. But based on FIFA 22 match engine and meta tactics work, Jan Oblak is the winner of the 3. Despite his slower speed than Neuer, Oblak has impressive saving stats that are yet to be bettered by any non-iconic card in FIFA 22 so far.

