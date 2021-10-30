FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to obtain Michail Antonio Rulebreakers card

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has made another player item as part of the objective reward. The latest is West Ham forward Michail Antonio, whose Rulebreakers card is available to all players.

The traditional and mainstream way of obtaining player items in FIFA 22 is by opening packs. But the process is filled with random luck, and many feel that it is a waste of hard-earned FUT coins.

Slater @SlaterAC_

- Rulebreakers Team #1 is LIVE! (Haaland, TAA, Dembele)

- Christopher Nkunku Rulebreaker SBC (

- Newcomer's Challenge SBC

- Rulebreakers Antonio OBJ



What we saying about Team #1? #Rulebreakers Daily Content Review:- Rulebreakers Team #1 is LIVE! (Haaland, TAA, Dembele)- Christopher Nkunku Rulebreaker SBC ( @vivsfifa - Newcomer's Challenge SBC- Rulebreakers Antonio OBJWhat we saying about Team #1? #FIFA22 Daily Content Review: - Rulebreakers Team #1 is LIVE! (Haaland, TAA, Dembele) - Christopher Nkunku Rulebreaker SBC (@vivsfifa) - Newcomer's Challenge SBC - Rulebreakers Antonio OBJ What we saying about Team #1? #FIFA22 #Rulebreakers https://t.co/lnLS71TQUR

Completing SBCs and different objectives is another way to earn player items in FIFA 22. It is safer than packs as players know which items they will be earning as rewards. FIFA 22 keeps adding special cards as part of its reward objectives, and the Rulebreakers promo has been no different.

Objective tasks, deadlines, and Michail Antonio Rulebreakers card review for FIFA 22

FIFA 22 players will have to complete four objective tasks to win the untradeable Michail Antonio Rulebreakers card. They have until 6 November 2021 to get it done, which leaves them with about a week to go at the time of writing.

FIFA 22 players will have to focus on the new Live FUT friendly mode: Red Links

Task 1: Friendly Finery

Score a Finesse goal in 11 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Red Links

Task 2: On the Head!

Score 3 Headers in the Live FUT Friendly: Red Links

Task 3: Physical Passer

Assist four goals using players with min. 75 PHY in the Live FUT Friendly: Red Links

Task 4: Go for Glory

Win by min. two goals in 4 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Red Links

Michail Antonio Rulebreakers card review

Earlier in FIFA 22, objective reward cards brought mixed reviews. While cards like Justin Kluivert and Eduardo Camavinga's OTW were well received, Benjamin Andre and Max Kruse's RTTK were seen as a waste of time.

Michail Antonio Rulebreakers card stats in FIFA 22 (Image via FUTWIZ)

Michail Antonio's Rulebreaker is an 87 rated ST card. The standout stat is its pace of 87, which makes the card great for FIFA 22 meta. It also has an 88 shot along with 91 finishing. Antonio's finishing and pace combine to form what looks like a very good card.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The card's physicals and passing are not its strongest suit, but it's not horrible either. With the dribbling of 83, FIFA 22 players have a great option to lead their lines, especially for PL squads.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul