FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Rulebreakers (Team 1) cards revealed

Rulebreakers return for FIFA 22 as EA Sports has revealed a full list of player items in the promo. These coveted cards have been released in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Rulebreakers have been a popular promo in FIFA ever since it was introduced in FIFA 21. With its FIFA 22 return, players can expect some of the biggest names in world football. Rulebreakers usually feature players who have undergone a set of stats updates and attribute changes.

All players who feature on the Rulebreakers promo in FIFA 22

Since EA Sports started doing the reveals, social media and web forums have discussed the promo's possible entrants. FIFA 22 has already witnessed a few significant changes in player stats, all of which were expected to feature in the promo.

Let's now look at the set of players who are part of Rulebreakers in FIFA 22.

Renaud Ripart ST - 83

Frank Onyeka CDM - 84

Marko Arnautovic ST - 86

Antonio Rudiger CB - 86

Moussa Diaby LW - 86

Sebastian Coates CB - 86

Ousmane Dembele RW - 86

David Silva CAM - 87

Trent Alexander-Arnold RB - 89

Casemiro CDM - 90

Erling Haaland ST - 90

Best FIFA 22 Rulebreakers promo cards

Although Rulebreakers promo has matched most of the predictions, it has some surprising additions as well.

Erling Haaland seems to be a very strong card with a 90 OVR. Unsurprisingly, it boasts great pace, physicals and finishing. He will be very difficult to deal with given the combination of high pace and physicals.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Antonio Rudiger will be two excellent PL additions with this promo. Both defenders have decent stats that make them good cards in the match engines. It looks like EA developers have finally listened to Rudiger's request for a pace upgrade.

David Silva received a similar upgrade as Nabil Fekir's RTTK card, as the former becomes a pro-meta CAM in FIFA 22. Like Fekir, Silva's promo card has great stats that make him highly effective in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Ousmane Dembele and Moussa Diaby are two 86 rated wing cards with blistering pace and good dribbling. Both will be highly coveted due to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team meta.

Finally, PL seems to be on a roll with the additions of good defensive midfielders. Frank Onyeka seems like a player item that will be effective without being too expensive. He was added to the list, which contains the likes of Fred RTTk and N'Golo Kante flashback cards.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul