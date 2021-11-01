5 players likely to be included in Team of the Week 7 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team (FUT TOTW 7)

FIFA 22 is yet to release the Team of the Week 7 cards, which usually come out on Wednesday. With all the matches now over, gamers have a fair idea of what to expect from the upcoming release.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has different player items which all the gamers can obtain in different ways. TOTW cards include player items that have boosted stats compared to their base versions. These player items are also limited due to their minimum odds and are always in high demand.

The TOTW cards in FIFA 22 celebrate outstanding individual performances by footballers on the weekend. This is the simple reason why TOTW cards have higher stats than base variants of the same footballers.

Vlahovic, Muller, James — the potential top 5 cards of TOTW 7 release in FIFA 22

5) Joaquin Correa

Inter Milan grabbed a critical 2-0 win over Udinese in their title defense. Once again, Joaquin Correa grabbed all the headlines with his brace.

While Inter may be missing the services of Romelu Lukaku, Correa has made a fast start for the Milan club.

4) Reece James

Chelsea had a striker conundrum over their weekend trip to Newcastle. But it was wing-back Reece James who made sure there would be no shortage of goals as he scored a brace.

He also helped maintain defensive integrity and notched a clean sheet. Chelsea eventually won 3-0, and that did a world of good for their title chances.

3) Dusan Vlahovic

The Serbian striker was hotly tipped for a move to Manchester City this summer, and fans observed further evidence of why he is rated so highly. Vlahovic has been stellar for Fiorentina so far as the Italian club sits just outside European positions.

On Sunday, La Viola convincingly won 3-0 against Spezia as Vlahovic scored a hat-trick.

2) Angel Di Maria

PSG saw off a resurgent Lille side in their 2-1 victory with the help of an Argentine but perhaps an unexpected one. While Lionel Messi is yet to find the net in Ligue 1, Angel Di Maria has been a pivotal figure for the Parisienne club so far.

On Saturday, Di Maria scored one and set up another to cap a memorable and match-defining performance.

1) Thomas Muller

Bayern Munich saw off a potentially tricky Union Berlin side with a comprehensive 5-2 victory, and Thomas Muller was the star of the show.

The German attacking mid scored one goal and notched up a hat-trick of assists, underlining his pivotal role for the Bavarian club.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

