5 midfielders with the best long passing in FIFA 22

FIFA 22 has an array of world-class options when players want to avail the services of great long passers in the game.

The FIFA 22 meta allows players to utilize long through as it is a threatening option. With plenty of fast strikers, FIFA 22 players often make the most of their speed with the help of accurate passers.

In FIFA 22, player items with great long passing help to link up play efficiently and effectively. They are helpful in both possession and counter-attack tactics. There are plenty of options available for FIFA 22 players. Some of these player items specialize in passing, and others are well-rounded, making them a better fit for the current meta.

Let's now look at the top 5 player items in FIFA 22 based on long passes.

Top 5 long passers in midfield in FIFA 22

5) Bruno Fernandes

Position: CAM

OVR: 88

Long Pass: 88

Manchester United's Portuguese Magnifico has done wonders for the club as he has one of the highest goal involvements in world football. In FIFA 22, Fernandes has excellent long passing as well as vision and shooting.

4) Luka Modric

Position: CM

OVR: 87

Long Pass: 89

The Real Madrid midfielder is one of the most decorated midfielders in world football. He is renowned for his range of passing, crossing, and vision. Modric not only has excellent long passes, but his short pass rating of 91 is even better.

3) Daniel Parejo

Position: CM

OVR: 86

Long Pass: 90

Dani Parejo has been a long-serving player in the Spanish first division, and he is a consistent figure in the midfield. Apart from being a great passer, Parejo has an ideal vision.

2) Toni Kroos

Position: CM

OVR: 88

Long Pass: 93

Toni Kroos is one of the top-most midfielders in the world. The German lacks a bit of pace in FIFA 22 but makes up for it with his precise long passing vision. He has an incredible ability to spread the ball and create chances. Additionally, he is excellent on set-pieces as well.

1) Kevin De Bruyne

Position: CM

OVR: 91

Long Pass: 93

Kevin De Bruyne is FIFA 22's highest-rated midfielder and is arguably the best midfielder in the world. In FIFA 22, De Bruyne has enviable stats as he is one of the most complete midfielders and has every stat required to excel in his position. Naturally, KDB is one of the most sought-after cards in FIFA 22.

