FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 7 (TOTW 7) predictions

FIFA 22 Team of the Week for week 7 seems to continue on the trend of week 6 and will likely have some solid player items available to all the players in the game.

Team of the Week (TOTW) cards are special player items that symbolize exceptional individual performances on weekends from the world of football. These are in-form cards and have boosted stats compared to their basic counterparts.

TOTW 7 in FIFA 22 will likely have a set of very strong cards like the previous week based on the performances fans have witnessed during the weekends. While some of these performances were on the offensive front, others were the epitome of defensive solidity.

Although players will have to wait for the official release on Wednesday, here's a look at the possible additions that will be featured in the TOTW 7 release of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Predictions and possible players of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Team of the Week (TOTW 7)

Aaron Ramsdale had a superb outing in goal for Arsenal in their away win against Leicester City. He managed to keep a clean sheet as Arsenal grabbed a vital 2-0 victory to solidify their chances of qualifying for Europe. Ramsdale has also made arguably the Premier League's save of the season so far and could be a great GK card in FIFA 22 TOTW 7.

Sebastian Coates once again helped Sporting Lisbon grab a vital win as his goal was again the difference-maker in the results. Coates also put in a great defensive shift to keep a clean sheet as well.

Reece James did a world of good for Chelsea's title chances as he scored a brace and kept a clean sheet against Newcastle United. Chelsea won the match 3-0 despite missing their main forwards.

Connor Gallagher produced a memorable performance in Crystal Palace's shock upset win away from home against Manchester City. The Chelsea loanee managed to score once and set up another.

Evanilson managed a brace in Porto's win in Liga NOS. Porto won the match 4-1 where Evanilson produced a great performance along with Luis Diaz.

In Germany, Thomas Muller ran a show where he notched up one goal and an incredible hat-trick of assists in Bayern Munich's thumping victory. Robert Lewandowski also managed a brace, but the German CAM will likely pip the Polish forward.

Vincius Jr. began the season on a stunning note as he continued on his merry way. His brace gave Real Madrid a vital 2-1 win in their pursuit of the La Liga campaign.

In Ligue 1, Angel Di Maria notched up one assist and one goal to help PSG get an important 2-1 victory over current French champions Lille.

Declan Rice would be another excellent addition to the CDM department from PL. He scored one goal and assisted another in West Ham United's emphatic 4-1 victory over Aston Villa.

In Serie A, there were two excellent offensive performances deserving spots in FIFA 22 TOTW 7. Joaquin Correa scored a brace in Inter's 2-0 win. Dusan Vlahovic capped an exceptional individual performance with a hat-trick for Fiorentina.

