5 reasons why players should sign Kylian Mbappe in FIFA 22 Career Mode

FIFA 22 has many world-class options for footballers in Career Mode. But there is perhaps no bigger name than French World Cup winner, and PSG forward, Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe rose to fame in his breakout season for Monaco, where he helped his club win the prestigious French title, surpassing mega-rich PSG's dominance. Since then, he has switched to the Paris-based club and has won all the trophies there are to be won. Except for the coveted UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, real-life rumors swirl around a possible switch to Real Madrid, but fans of all clubs can enjoy the talented Frenchman in FIFA 22. By signing him on FIFA 22 Career Mode, players can feel the power of one of the best players in FIFA 22.

Here are five of the greatest reasons FIFA 22 players should consider making a move for Mbappe in Career Mode.

Top 5 reasons for players to sign Kylian Mbappe for their clubs in FIFA 22 Career Mode

5) Age

In FIFA 22, Mbappe is only 22 years of age and has a long road ahead. Younger players are highly sought after in FIFA 22 Career Mode because they have high potential, even if they start with a lesser initial overall rating. Younger players not only have more potential, but they grow faster to reach their potential as well.

4) Overall and Potential Ratings

Kylian Mbappe's current OVR in FIFA 22 is 91, and his potential OVR in FIFA 22 Career Mode is 95. Most world-class players in the game have high ratings but very little scope for future growth. This makes Mbappe one of his kind who is among the top current OVRs, along with an incredible potential OVR.

3) The best striker in FIFA 22

Jansen 🎮 @Fut_Calhanoglu



Shows how high in demand he is. 🔥 Mbappe at an all time high price 👀💵Shows how high in demand he is. 🔥 #FIFA22 Mbappe at an all time high price 👀💵Shows how high in demand he is. 🔥 #FIFA22 https://t.co/eDsXSjgtVZ

Stats-wise, Kylian Mbappe is ranked as the best striker by the majority of FIFA 22 players. While there are other striker options with greater overall ratings, Mbappe has the most well-rounded offensive stats. With incredible pace, rotation and dribbling, Mbappe is any defender's nightmare in FIFA 22.

2) Versatility

FIFA Career Mode puts players in charge of the role of a manager, and just like in real life, having versatile footballers is always welcome.

Kylian Mbappe stats (Image via FIFA 22)

Kylian Mbappe plays as well on both wings, as he does as a striker. The feats are simply due to his 4* weak foot, 5* skill moves, and well-rounded stats. By signing him, players are set for any position on the attacking line in Career Mode.

1) Cost

Players like Kylian Mbappe are unique, and such players cost a fortune in FIFA 22 Career Mode. However, EA Sports has incorporated his real-life contract situation into the game. Mbappe could potentially be signed in via a free transfer in January on a pre-contract.

This opens up the chance for so many players with relatively smaller clubs to try for him (do mind his wages, though!). For the more impatient ones, big clubs will have the necessary budget to acquire him instantly, and even that has incredible returns to cost.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan