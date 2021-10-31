FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Against the Current SBC?

FIFA 22 has continued its exciting series of releasing player cards, SBCs, and objectives for the Rulebreakers promo, and the most recent addition has been the Against the Current SBC.

Against the Current is a single task SBC in FIFA 22, which means that players will have to complete and submit only one squad to earn all the rewards. Due to their relative ease, single task SBCs are highly popular among FIFA 22 fans.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the Against the Current SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

What is the Against the Current SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Against the Current is the first single task SBC that has been released as part of the Rulebreakers Promo. The promo features footballers who have undergone big changes in their FIFA 22 ratings.

Rulebreakers promo has already introduced exciting SBCs and objective rewards. FIFA 22 players can obtain Christopher Nkunku and Michail Antonio's Rulebreakers cards by completing SBCs and weekly objectives.

Tasks and rewards for Against the Current SBC

As mentioned before, FIFA 22 players will only have to complete one task in Against the Current SBC. They only have three days to complete this challenge, and should finish it fast.

Squad conditions

Same Nation Count: Exactly 1

Minimum OVR of 77 : Exactly 5

Minimum OVR of 80 : Exactly 2

Rare: Min 6

Player Level: Min Silver

Team Chemistry: Max 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Since its release in FIFA 22, the Against the Current SBC costs about 4500 coins in the early hours. However, the restrictions and requirements of this SBC are easy, and by using the existing fodder, players can reduce the potential costs of completion.

There is more than one certain way to complete the SBC. First, one should decide on the nation as that's the strictest condition. Other requirements are quite easy to follow and should not be much of a problem.

Against the Current SBC review

Against the Current SBC is a single task Rulebreakers SBC that rewards players with one Rare Electrum Players Pack. Considering the cost of 4500 coins, the rewards are more than sufficient.

Against the Current SBC is a must-do for beginners, even if it costs them a few coins. For veterans who are already a month into their FIFA 22 journey, Against the Current SBC should cost very little.

