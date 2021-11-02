5 best FIFA 22 Team of the Week (FUT TOTW) cards released in October 2021

FIFA 22 has completed its first month, i.e., October, filled with different promos, but the most frequent and consistent one is Team of the Week (TOTW).

TOTW cards are special player items that are in-form versions of the respective players. As a result, TOTW cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team have boosted cards and better stats than their base variants.

TOTW cards are released to celebrate exceptional individual performances by footballers on a specific weekend in the real world.

TOTW cards are released at 6 pm UK time every Wednesday and are then available in packs. Therefore, the odds of obtaining them in FIFA 22 are low, and, adding their higher stats, they fetch a premium price in the FUT market.

Five best Team of the Week cards released in FIFA 22 last month

5) Sadio Mane

TOTW - 4

Position: CAM

OVR: 90

Mitch @MitchTrading



1 goal and 2 assists make him a very likely contender 🎯

1 goal and 2 assists make him a very likely contender 🎯

Sadio Mane has been used flexibly by Jurgen Klopp, and his TOTW 4 card is evidence of that. The winger's in-form card has a CAM position that he is not traditionally known for.

With 92 pace, 90 dribbling, and 84 shooting, Mane's TOTW 4 card is very pro-meta in FIFA 22.

4) Karim Benzema

TOTW - 2

Position: CF

OVR: 90

Karim Benzema had an October to remember as he was awarded La Liga player of the month. The striker has been one of the best players for Real Madrid this season, and his TOTW 2 card is a testament to that fact.

Benzema's TOTW 2 card is a bit low on pace, but it has good physicals, along with 87 shooting and 83 passing, making him a perfect deep-lying forward.

3) Joshua Kimmich

TOTW - 1

Position - CDM

OVR: 90

Mitch 🇦🇺 @Motchell9

I just bought the ultimate edition and look who I get as my totw card 😱😱



#FIFA22 KIMMICH!!!!I just bought the ultimate edition and look who I get as my totw card 😱😱 KIMMICH!!!!I just bought the ultimate edition and look who I get as my totw card 😱😱#FIFA22 https://t.co/Xy8u9t01U8

Joshua Kimmich was part of the first-ever TOTW release of FIFA 22. The German defensive midfielder can quite easily be played as a wing-back. However, his pace of 72 is slow, so CDM will be a better position.

With defending of 84, physical of 80, and passing of 87, Kimmich is one of the best CDMs in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

2) Heung Min Son

TOTW - 3

Position - LM

OVR - 90

Heung Min Son is easily the best LM in the game, and his TOTW and RTTK cards are even better.

Son's TOTW 3 card is extremely pro-meta as it has dribbling of 87, finishing of 88, and 89 pace.

1) Mohamed Salah

TOTW - 1, 6

Position - RW

OVR - 91

Mo Salah is an exceptional footballer, and it is no wonder why he has two TOTW cards rated 90 and 91, both of which can be the best TOTW cards of October.

His 91 rated TOTW card in FIFA 22 has everything needed to dominate the meta. It is also one of the costliest cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team due to its impact and usefulness.

