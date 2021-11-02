×
5 best Rulebreakers cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team (FUT)

Rulebreakers promo has been a complete hit (Image via Sportskeeda)
Arka "Biasedguy" Sarkar
ANALYST
Modified Nov 02, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Listicle

FIFA 22 released the Rulebreakers promo last Friday, and it has quickly become one of the most well-received promos that have been released in the game so far.

The Rulebreakers promo features player items that have undergone significant changes in their in-game stats between FIFA 21 and FIFA 22. Some of these players' stats have been upgraded owing to their brilliant performances over the length of last season.

Rulebreakers Rated.Which card did you enjoy so far?#fifa22 #rulebreakers #metarating https://t.co/oau8oBgFKx

Let's now look at the top five Rulebreakers cards (in terms of ratings) that FIFA 22 players can acquire from various ways in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Top 5 highest-rated cards from the Rulebreakers promo for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

5) Ilkay Gundogan

Position: CM

OVR: 87

Gündogan has been leaked! 🔥 Hopefully a nice pace upgrade 💨#FIFA22 https://t.co/3om3hokSOB

Manchester City was robbed of the services of Kevin De Bruyne for a large part of last season. However, Ilkay Gundogan stepped up to the task and performed remarkably. He played a pivotal role last season and features quite deservingly in the FIFA 22 Rulebreakers promo.

4) David Silva

Position: CAM

OVR: 87

David Silva is leaked to be in #Rulebreakers 🔥 #FIFA22 https://t.co/R7chflnOdV

David Silva, after a long career for Manchester City, finally made the switch to clubs. He returned to his home nation and has been an important figure for Real Sociedad. Sociedad has started the current season well, and Silva will have to play a vital role again.

3) Trent Alexander-Arnold

Position: RB

OVR: 89

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD RULEBREAKER 89 FIFA 22 PLAYER REVIEW I FIFA 22 ULTIMATE TEAMwatch nowyoutu.be/NPzhKv0NJXY#FIFA22 #FUT22 #RULEBREAKERS https://t.co/WDoXoOLQ5o

Trent Alexander-Arnold is arguably the world's best right-back in world football right now. His presence in the Rulebreakers promo is a testament that he has grown season on season. He has made a strong start for Liverpool as the Merseyside club pushes on for the title once again.

2) Casemiro

Position: CDM

OVR: 90

Rulebreakers Casemiro Review:Apply Hunter, Press Shoot from anywhere. 10/10.You’re welcome. #FIFA22 https://t.co/cyNwIqw8zs

Casemiro is one of the world's top three defensive midfielders, and he has been a vital cog in Real Madrid's system for close to a decade right now. If Los Blancos win trophies this year, Casemiro will have to be a defensive rock to protect the relatively inexperienced defence.

1) Erling Haaland

Position: ST

OVR: 90

ERLING HAALAND RULEBREAKER 90 FIFA 22 PLAYER REVIEW I FIFA 22 ULTIMATE TEAMwatch nowyoutu.be/AbWnREz00_w#FIFA22 #FUT22 #RULEBREAKERS https://t.co/T2lapnABxO

There are strikers in FIFA 22 who are fast but lack strength and strikers who lack pace but are strong. Erling Haaland's Rulebreaker card is a special mix of power and speed. The Norwegian goal machine has outstanding goal returns for Borussia Dortmund. While he faces a long time on the sidelines with injury, it is to be seen how Dortmund copes up with the problem.

How to obtain Rulebreakers cards?

FIFA 22 players can obtain Rulebreakers player items from packs, but their odds are extremely low. A safer approach is to complete the themed SBCs and weekly objectives. Some of the Rulebreakers cards like Michail Antonio and Christopher Nkunku have been well received by FIFA 22 players due to their excellent value for money.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
