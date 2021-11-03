FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Team Of The Week 7 (TOTW 7) cards revealed

FIFA 22 releases a fresh batch of Team of the Week cards every Wednesday at 18.00 UK time, and this week's release features TOTW 7 player items.

The TOTW cards celebrate individual displays of brilliance on a given weekend by footballers in real life. As a result, these cards are in-form player items and have boosted stats compared to their regular base variants in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Players can obtain TOTW cards in Ultimate Team from different packs. TOTW items are added to the packs upon their release, but they have significantly lesser odds of getting them.

As the entrants for FIFA 22 TOTW 7 cards have been revealed, let's look at which footballers feature in this week's release and who the top cards are.

FIFA 22 TOTW 7: Complete list of the footballers and their player items featured in the release

Aaron Drinan ST 71

Nicolai Vallys LF 74

Andrei Ivan LW 76

Aaron Ramsdale GK 80

Anthony Lozano LM 80

Robert Skov LWB 81

Aleksandar Mitrovic ST 81

Galeno LM 81

Junya Ito RW 81

Lucas Zelarayan CAM 81

Dusan Vlahovic ST 82

Vincenzo Grifo LM 82

Gianluigi Buffon GK 83

James Tavernier RB 84

Reece James RWB 84

Joaquin Correa CF 84

Maximilian Arnold CM 84

Andy Delort ST 84

Simon Kjaer CB 85

Vinicius Junior LW 85

Yannick Carrasco LM 86

Marquinhos CB 88

FIFA 22 TOTW 7 best players

Marquinhos of PSG lies on top, and it has been a great week for the Ligue 1 squad in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. His 88 rated CB card is another excellent edition of a player who already has a very pro-meta CB card in FIFA 22.

𝙁𝙐𝙏𝙒𝙄𝙕 @FUTWIZ



🇧🇷🇧🇷 Vini Jr and Marquinhos 🔥



Who do you want in red?



Full squad:

🔗futwiz.com/en/fifa22/totw… #TOTW7 IS HERE! #FIFA22 🇧🇷🇧🇷 Vini Jr and Marquinhos 🔥Who do you want in red?Full squad: #TOTW7 IS HERE! #FIFA22🇧🇷🇧🇷 Vini Jr and Marquinhos 🔥Who do you want in red?Full squad:🔗futwiz.com/en/fifa22/totw… https://t.co/s5gkheoSZ7

Yannick Carrasco has an LM card with an 86 rating. At first glance, the card with a blistering pace of 90 will be one card that any FIFA 22 player will want to have in their team.

Vincius Jr.'s card has a pace of 98, making it one of the most meta cards in FIFA 22. The player item also has dribbling of 91 and 5* skill moves.

Another underrated card is Andy Delort's 84 rated ST card. With high speed and good dribbling along with strong physicals, the card will also likely do well in the current meta of FIFA 22.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar