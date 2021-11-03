FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Team Of The Week 7 (TOTW 7) cards revealed

FIFA 22 releases a fresh batch of Team of the Week cards every Wednesday at 18.00 UK time, and this week's release features TOTW 7 player items.
The TOTW cards celebrate individual displays of brilliance on a given weekend by footballers in real life. As a result, these cards are in-form player items and have boosted stats compared to their regular base variants in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.
Players can obtain TOTW cards in Ultimate Team from different packs. TOTW items are added to the packs upon their release, but they have significantly lesser odds of getting them.
As the entrants for FIFA 22 TOTW 7 cards have been revealed, let's look at which footballers feature in this week's release and who the top cards are.
FIFA 22 TOTW 7: Complete list of the footballers and their player items featured in the release
Aaron Drinan ST 71
Nicolai Vallys LF 74
Andrei Ivan LW 76
Aaron Ramsdale GK 80
Anthony Lozano LM 80
Robert Skov LWB 81
Aleksandar Mitrovic ST 81
Galeno LM 81
Junya Ito RW 81
Lucas Zelarayan CAM 81
Dusan Vlahovic ST 82
Vincenzo Grifo LM 82
Gianluigi Buffon GK 83
James Tavernier RB 84
Reece James RWB 84
Joaquin Correa CF 84
Maximilian Arnold CM 84
Andy Delort ST 84
Simon Kjaer CB 85
Vinicius Junior LW 85
Yannick Carrasco LM 86
Marquinhos CB 88
FIFA 22 TOTW 7 best players
Marquinhos of PSG lies on top, and it has been a great week for the Ligue 1 squad in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. His 88 rated CB card is another excellent edition of a player who already has a very pro-meta CB card in FIFA 22.
Yannick Carrasco has an LM card with an 86 rating. At first glance, the card with a blistering pace of 90 will be one card that any FIFA 22 player will want to have in their team.
Vincius Jr.'s card has a pace of 98, making it one of the most meta cards in FIFA 22. The player item also has dribbling of 91 and 5* skill moves.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Another underrated card is Andy Delort's 84 rated ST card. With high speed and good dribbling along with strong physicals, the card will also likely do well in the current meta of FIFA 22.