FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 8 (TOTW 8) predictions

FIFA 22 Team of the Week for Week 8 (TOTW 8) is still a few days away but based on their performances over the weekend, there will certainly be some enticing prospects who can feature in the actual release.

Team of the Week (TOTW) cards are in-form player items that are a tribute to outstanding individual performances on weekends from the world of football. Due to their boosted stats, these player items have lesser odds to pack, and as a result, their prices are higher than their base variants in FIFA 22.

While FIFA 22 players will have to wait until Wednesday evening to learn more about the additions, there is a chance of some wonderful additions. Let's now look at the highlight performances from the football world that can be strong indicators of what's to come.

Predictions and possible players of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Team of the Week (TOTW 8)

Ligue 1

Jonathan Clauss had a dream outing in Lens' 4-0 win against Troyes. The RWB managed a clean sheet, a couple of assists, and a goal to get the MOTM in an important win.

1 Goal

2 Assists

There are two contenders from PSG this week after the Parisienne club's 3-2 win against Bordeaux. Neymar scored twice (including a brace) while Kylian Mbappe managed a goal and two assists.

Both superstars are great contenders, but it is highly unlikely that both will show up simultaneously.

Arnaud Nordin also gave a memorable performance in Saint Etienne's 3-2 win by scoring one goal and assisting two.

Bundesliga

Christopher Nkunku will possibly get another valuable addition following his Rulebreakers promo card in FIFA 22. Nkunku played a vital role in RB Leipzig's crucial 2-1 win over Dortmund with a goal and an assist.

Milos Pantovic was a super sub for VFL Bochum in their 2-0 win over Hoffenheim. Pantovic managed an assist in the opening goal and an insurance goal as well.

Anthony Modeste also scored a match-saving brace for FC Koln, who drew 2-2 against Union Berlin.

La Liga

Both Jordi Alba and Iago Aspas are strong contenders for FIFA 22 TOTW 8 after Barcelona's entertaining 3-3 draw with Celta Vigo. While the Barcelona wing-back got two assists, Aspas managed to score a vital brace.

Joselu managed a brace in Alaves' 2-1 win and is another possible addition to the upcoming release.

Serie A

Mattia Aramu and Matias Svanberg are two contenders from Serie A this week. Aramu scored and had an assist in Venezia's shock 3-2 win over Roma. Svanberg scored and assisted in Bologna's 2-1 win over Sampdoria.

Premier League

Joao Cancelo played a memorable part in the Manchester derby. He managed a clean sheet, a great assist, and his cross led to Eric Bailly's own goal. As Manchester City won 2-0, Cancelo would have done his chances of featuring in the TOTW 8 a world of good.

Both Jarred Bowen with 2 assists and Trent Alexander-Arnold with 1 goal and 1 assist can make it into TOTW 8 after West Ham surprisingly won 3-2 against Liverpool.

Overall, the list of possible players who can feature in FIFA 22 TOTW 8 is pretty robust, and fans will now have to wait for the official release to find out who makes the cut and who misses out.

