FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Robin Le Normand's Player of the Month (POTM) card

Player of the Month (POTM) cards for October are out in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, with La Liga and Eredivisie being the two leagues. From the Spanish first division, Real Sociedad's Robin Le Normand is the Player of the Month.

After 12 games in, Real Sociedad find themselves unprecedentedly at the top of the league table. Robin Le Normand has played a vital role in their matches so far. Although the centre-back didn't have a goal involvement, he was part of two clean sheets in four games for Sociedad in October.

Tasks, rewards, and card review of Robin Le Normand POTM SBC in FIFA 22

What are POTM cards?

POTM cards are special player items that are available in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Mode. EA Sports has made the POTM cards available only as part of the SBC rewards. POTM cards are in-form cards that have boosted stats over the base variant of the same footballer.

Le Normand SBC tasks

FIFA 22 players will need to complete two tasks to obtain Le Normand's POTM player item. However, players have about four weeks to complete the SBC, so there is plenty of time.

Task 1: Gold Squad

Starting players – 11

Gold Players – Min. 11

Team Chemistry – Min. 30

Reward – Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Task 2: Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

Real Sociedad players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Small Electrum Players Pack

Robin Le Normand's POTM SBC is one of the cheapest SBCs that drops player items in rewards. Roughly the SBC will only cost around 15000 coins to complete, and any potential costs will go down with the use of fodder.

Le Normand POTM card review

For September, the POTM from La Liga was Karim Benzema, and his POTM player item in FIFA 22 is a great one. Unfortunately, Le Normand's POTM card is extremely mediocre at best. The overall of 84 looks okay, but it suffers in certain areas.

Le Normand POTM card stats in FIFA 22 (Image via FUTWIZ)

73 Pace does not do too well on the meta aspect, and the card has poor agility. 86 Defense is the standout stat, and Physicals of 80 is okay at best. Overall, there are better alternatives to Le Normand's POTM card.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Clement Lenglet is a cheaper substitute, while Jules Kounde is a better card that costs less than Le Normand's POTM player item. Unless a FIFA 22 player wants to obtain this for collection or has coins to burn, this SBC should best be avoided, even by FIFA 22 beginners.

Edited by R. Elahi