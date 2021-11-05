FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Who is likeliest to win Premier League Player Of The Month (POTM) award for October?

October is over, which means that players will soon get fresh drops of Player of the Month cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. These cards are spread across different leagues, including the English Premier League.

Player of the Month is a monthly award given to the best individual performer over a given month in a particular league. Only league performances are considered for evaluation, done as a mixture of several aspects.

From fan votes to football managers, many elements are taken into consideration before declaring the winner.

Premier League Player of the Month nominations and the favorite to get a POTM card in FIFA 22

EA Sports has announced the nominees for PL Player of the Month, and they range from young prodigies to world-class stars.

Nominees for October's PL Player of the Month:

Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

Maxwell Cornet (Burnley)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Valentino Livramento (Southampton)

Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

Fans can vote for their favorite player here.

Who is the favorite to win?

All the nominees have had an excellent month for their respective sides. Valentino Livaramento has been an absolute livewire, whereas Maxwell Cornet has justified the money Burnley paid for him.

Declan Rice has been a pivotal figure in pushing West Ham into the European slots. In contrast, Aaron Ramsdale has been a big reason why Arsenal has turned around an awful start to their campaign.

However, our money will be on Mohamed Salah.

Salah was phenomenal against Manchester United (Image via Getty)

The Egyptian became the first opposition player in the Premier League era to register a hat-trick at Old Trafford. Liverpool had four league matches in October, two of which were against Manchester United and Manchester City.

They won one and drew another, but Salah's performances have driven their push for the league title. The Egyptian has raked up nine goal involvements in four matches — five goals and four assists — which are stunning numbers.

Many FIFA 22 players complained that it should have been Mohamed Salah who should have got the September POTM. Late is better than never, as it seems the African star is now a favorite to win the much-deserved title.

So, what is a POTM card in FIFA 22?

POTM cards are special player items in FIFA 22 that EA Sports releases every month in the Ultimate Team mode to commemorate the award winners from real life. Since these are in-form cards, the player items have boosted stats compared to their base variants.

So far, FIFA 22 has featured POTM cards from six nations, and it is to be seen if there will be a change this month.

