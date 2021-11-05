FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Marquee Matchups SBC?

There are very few Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) in FIFA 22 that occur every week, and Marquee Matchups are one of them.

SBCs are a great element of the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. This feature asks players to build one or more squads based on certain predefined conditions and rewards them upon completion. These rewards include player items, packs, kits, etc.

Sam @pandadarts180 #FIFA22 - This is how I did each segment in this week's what we call 'Nerfed' Marquee Matchups, with the pack return being a little tame. #FIFA22 - This is how I did each segment in this week's what we call 'Nerfed' Marquee Matchups, with the pack return being a little tame. https://t.co/lLy9L2a61E

SBCs are a fantastic way to expand players' collections in FIFA 22 and improve the squad. SBCs like Dante and Marco Verratti drop valuable player items.

Marquee Matchups SBCs in FIFA 22: Why and when should players complete them

What are Marquee Matchups SBCs?

Marquee Matchups SBC, in a way, is a celebration of real-life football matches in FIFA 22. It includes the biggest games like rivalry matches and derbies from a particular week. FIFA 22 players have to complete and submit squads based on the teams whose matches show up.

Conditions and tasks

FIFA 22 Marquee Matchups SBC so far features four tasks representing four sets of real-world football matches. For example, the SBC that dropped earlier on 4 November 2021 features the Manchester and Milan derbies.

Traditionally, individual tasks would have a squad built under the following conditions:

A minimum no of players from both clubs.

Maximum restrictions on the leagues/other clubs.

The criteria for minimum overall and chemistry.

Eleven players in the squad are to be submitted.

There are other sets of restrictions like a minimum number of rare items, but that varies between tasks. Cost-wise, Marquee Matchups SBC is not that expensive. However, the potential cost not only depends on the player's existing fodder but also on the involved clubs in a particular week.

Review of Marquee Matchups SBC

Due to the weekly occurrence, Marquee Matchups SBC flies under the radar in FIFA 22. What's interesting is to notice the individual tasks and their respective rewards. The SBC may not be of great value in a particular week group-wise, but it may be worth doing one or two of the individual tasks.

This aspect of the Marquee Matchup SBC makes it great for beginners. Even when the individual award may not seem worthy to an advanced player, it can be useful for those who have just started their FIFA 22 journeys.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul