FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Net Breaker SBC?

FIFA 22 continues the festive season of Halloween and the Rulebreakers promo by dropping a single task SBC on Wednesday titled Net Breaker. Players have received it pretty well.

Net Breaker SBC in FIFA 22 is a single task SBC that will require all players to fulfill and submit only one squad to unlock all the rewards. Single task SBCs are a good fit for beginner and veteran players due to their relative ease and cheaper completion costs.

Tasks, rewards and review of the Net Breaker SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

What is the Net Breaker SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

Net Breaker SBC is a single task SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team and is part of the latest Rulebreakers promo. The Rulebreakers promo is certainly an interesting one as the players who are part of it have undergone significant changes in their overalls between different editions of FIFA.

FIFA 22 players must remember that Net Breaker SBC is a non-repeatable one, and players have less than two days to complete the SBC quickly.

Squad conditions

Leagues: Min 3

Clubs: Min 5

Same Nation Count: Max 3

Rare: Exactly 5

Squad Rating: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

At the moment, Net Breaker SBC costs a bit less than 7000 coins to complete from scratch. Typically, any potential cost will be reduced based on using the player's existing fodder in FIFA 22.

The Net Breaker SBC is not a difficult SBC at all, and it is entirely in the FIFA 22 players' discretion to complete it however way they want. Therefore, the most important focus should be on selecting a way that reduces the cost.

Review of the Net Breaker SBC in FIFA 22

When FIFA 22 players complete the Net Breaker SBC, they will be rewarded with one Rare Electrum Players Pack. Even if we factor in the total cost of 7000 coins, the Net Breaker SBC is well worth the investment. So it's no surprise that the SBC has a 93% positive vote on FUTBIN at writing.

Beginner players should always target single task SBCs because they are easy to complete, and two, they are cheap. Veterans should have enough fodder by now to complete the Net Breaker SBC in FIFA 22 at almost no additional cost.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar