5 best Ones To Watch cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team (FUT 22)

One of the earliest promos for FIFA 22 featured Ones to Watch (OTW) cards that contained special player items for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. While many unique items in FIFA 22 have boosted stats, OTW card items have the chance for potential boosts based on achievement-related criteria.

From young prodigies to global superstars, footballers who switched their football clubs in the summer are a part of FIFA 22 OTW. FIFA 22 players could obtain the OTW items from both packs as well as from SBC rewards. Additionally, those who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition also received one untradeable copy of an OTW card.

OTW cards receive upgrades based on their individual performances. Whenever a footballer gets a TOTW or MOTM card, their OTW versions receive a boost.

Ronaldo, Messi, and more: Here are the top five Ones to Watch (OTW) player items in FIFA 22

5) Jadon Sancho

Position: RM

OVR: 87

Jadon Sancho (Image via Getty)

The English winger has had a tough start at Manchester United, so he has yet to receive an upgrade. However, there are plenty of matches left throughout the season, and there could be upgrades in the future.

4) Sergio Ramos

Position: CB

OVR: 88

Ramos will look to get back to his glory days (Image via Getty)

Similar to Sancho, Sergio Ramos has had a tough start for his new club, PSG. Riddled with injuries, Ramos will be looking to get back to regular play as soon as possible. His CB card is good, but it lacks a bit of pace.

3) Romelu Lukaku

Position: ST

OVR: 88

Lukaku will look to get back to his scoring days (Image via Getty)

The Belgian powerhouse had a bright start for Chelsea before going on a dry patch. He picked up an injury that has kept him out of the playing squad, but with matches coming up fast, Lukaku will be looking to return to playing as quickly as possible.

2) Cristiano Ronaldo

Position: ST

OVR: 91

The prolific Portuguese has finally returned to Manchester United, earning him an OTW item in FIFA 22. However, while he has made a great start, Ronaldo is yet to feature in the TOTW card. He was featured as a Player of the Month card in FIFA 22, but POTM cards do not boost OTW items.

1) Lionel Messi

Position: RW

OVR: 93

Lionel Messi is the highest-rated OTW player item in FIFA 22. Yet to receive a boost, Messi will be looking to make goal contributions in the league as soon as possible. It will be excellent for Messi and the FIFA 22 players who have his OTW items and hope to see a boost.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar