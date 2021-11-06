FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Robin Gosens Rulebreakers card

FIFA 22 has dropped another SBC that rewards player picks between two player items of the same footballer, along with Rulebreakers Team 2 and this week's SBC featuring Atalanta left wing-back Robin Gosens.

SBCs, in general, are a great way to improve the squads and collections in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team mode. While packs may seem like the more lucrative option, they come with a heavy dose of RNG and can lead to massive losses of coins. SBCs, on the other hand, take out the RNG element, and FIFA 22 players can know what reward awaits them after completion.

Robin Gosens SBC tasks, rewards, card stats, and more for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

What is the player pick?

Usually, players complete SBCs in FIFA 22 and get the individual player item. But EA started this pattern with Christopher Nkunku's Rulebreakers SBC, where a player who completed the SBC will be able to make a pick between two versions of Nkunku's Rulebreakers card.

Similarly, FIFA 22 players who will complete Robin Gosen's SBC will choose between two player items of the same footballer. While at first glance, the two-player items look similar, they vary in two key stats.

Tasks and rewards of the SBC

Robin Gosen's Rulebreakers SBC is a set of two tasks, and players will have to complete both to pick between the two versions. FIFA 22 players have about one week to complete the SBC if they wish to do so.

Task 1: Serie A TIM

Min. 1 Player from Serie A

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 83

Min. Team Chemistry: 75

Task 2: National Duty

Min. 1 Player from Germany

Min. Team Rating: 84

Min. Team Chemistry: 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

If completed from scratch, the cost of completion of Gosens' SBC in FIFA 22 will be around 46000 coins. But, as always, the potential costs will naturally be less based on much of the existing fodder the player will use.

Robin Gosens Rulebreakers card stats

Both versions of the FIFA 22 Rulebreakers card are LM in position and have an 86 overall. So, where are the differences, and who to pick?

The answer is quite simple. While most of the stats are the same, the main difference is in Defense and Shooting. One version has 70 Defense and 86 Shooting, while the other has 87 Shooting but 67 Defense. That will pretty much be enough to help the player choose.

Pick this one if he is to play as an LM in FIFA 22 (Image via Futwiz)

Pick this one if he is to play as an LB or LWB in FIFA 22 (Image via Futwiz)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Apart from these two stats, the card looks pretty good with 86 Pace, 81 Pass, and 84 Physicals. If we factor in the potential costs, it gives a great value for money. For those FIFA 22 players who are building a Serie A team, this seems like a must-do SBC.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar