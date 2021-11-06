FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Rulebreakers (Team 2) cards revealed

EA Sports has dropped another set of a team in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team belonging to the Rulebreakers promo, and like the previous week, some exciting names feature in this week's release.

The Rulebreakers promo features player items for footballers who have undergone noticeable stat changes between FIFA 21 and FIFA 22. Not only has the Rulebreakers promo created a lot of speculation, but players of FIFA 22 have taken the promo quite well.

All players who feature on the Rulebreakers team 2 in FIFA 22

As we approached Friday, social media was again abuzz with who could be part of the team. There have been predictions and possible leaks, but now that team two has been revealed, let's look at the complete list of FIFA 22 player items who are part of this.

EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA



Team 2: Additional players given permanent stat adjustments that transform them into entirely new kinds of stars



Learn more: More gamechangers inbound 🔓😤 #Rulebreakers Team 2: Additional players given permanent stat adjustments that transform them into entirely new kinds of starsLearn more: x.ea.com/71122 More gamechangers inbound 🔓😤#Rulebreakers Team 2: Additional players given permanent stat adjustments that transform them into entirely new kinds of starsLearn more: x.ea.com/71122 https://t.co/BfFE822eij

Full list of FIFA 22 Rulebreakers Team 2 players

Ibrahim Sangare CDM 83

Ander Capa Rodriguez RB 84

Jesus Corona RM 85

Anthony Lopes GK 85

Darwin Machis LM 85

Dejan Kulusevski RW 86

Jonathan Bamba LM 86

Alphonso Davies LB 86

Franck Kessie CDM 87

Phil Foden CAM 88

Luis Suarez ST 90

Best FIFA 22 Rulebreakers Team 2 cards

3) Franck Kessie

Franck Kessie has joined the Rulebreakers team (Image via Getty)

Kessie's 87 rated CDM card has a lot of muscle and great defensive work rate and abilities. 85 Defense, 86 Passing and 83 Physical means that the card will be ideal for the defensive midfielder position. The card also has 81 Pace, which is great and additional strength considering the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team meta.

2) Phil Foden

FIFA 22 players who have enjoyed Foden's TOTW card will enjoy his Rulebreakers card as well. The 88 rated CAM card in the first place looks highly pro-meta to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

With 88 Pace, 88 Shooting and 85 Passing, the English midfielder will be a gem in any FIFA 22 player's lineup. The card lacks a bit of strength, but with 83 Dribbling, he makes up for it.

1) Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez has received another special player item since receiving his Team of the Week card in October in FIFA 22. This card has boosted stats in the pace department, and with a Pace of 90, the card suddenly becomes highly lucrative.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Apart from the overall of 90, the card packs a punch in all the departments. The only thing Suarez lacked in FIFA 22 was pace, and his Rulebreakers card seems to have done away with it.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar