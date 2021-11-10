×
FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Giovanni Simeone's Player of the Month (POTM) card

Giovanni Simeone is the Serie A potm for October (Image via EA Sports)
Arka "Biasedguy" Sarkar
ANALYST
Modified Nov 10, 2021 08:16 PM IST
Feature

Italian Serie A is the next league to disclose their Player of the Month in FIFA 22, and it features Hellas Verona forward Giovanni Simeone.

With 𝗦𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗡 goals in five games 🔥Giovanni Simeone is October’s @SerieA_EN #POTM 🙌#FIFA22 #FUT https://t.co/7JHMLszfzd

Hellas Verona lay in the top half of the table after 12 games and had a great October. The Italian outfit had surprise victories over heavyweights Lazio and Juventus. Giovanni Simeone led the charge with seven goals and one assist, including a memorable outing against Lazio, where he scored all four goals.

Tasks, rewards, and card review of POTM Giovanni Simeone SBC in FIFA 22

What are POTM cards?

Player of the Month (POTM cards) are mainly boosted player items available in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team of footballers who win POTM in their respective leagues. So far, POTM cards are only available as part of SBCs and are not available in the FUT market.

Giovanni Simeone SBC tasks

Task 1: Argentina

  • Minimum 1 player from Argentina
  • Minimum team rating: 83
  • Minimum team chemistry: 70
  • Reward: Gold Pack

Task 2: Serie A TIM

  • Minimum 1 player from Serie A
  • Minimum team rating: 84
  • Minimum team chemistry: 65
  • Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack

For those FIFA 22 players who want to complete this SBC from scratch, they can expect a cost of about 42000 coins. The final cost will, of course, differ based on the volume of usage of existing fodder of FIFA 22 players.

Giovanni Simeone's card stats

At first glance, Giovanni Simeone POTM looks like an excellent card on FIFA 22. It is an 87 rated ST card that gels well with Serie A squads. The pace is a high-priority element in the current meta, and the card with 87 Pace is pretty well stacked.

Giovanni Simeone POTM card stats (Image via FIFA 22)
But Simeone's POTM player item in FIFA 22 is not just a speedrunner. It has a great combination of 86 Shooting and 87 Dribbling. Furthermore, with 82 Physicality, Simeone's POTM item in FIFA 22 is not just fast, but it can hold itself against physically challenging opponents.

POTM card review

Simeone's POTM player item in FIFA 22 ticks on all boxes - Pace, Finishing, Dribbling, and Strength. Once we factor in the card's cost of around 40000 coins, Simeone looks like a convenient pick for many FUT sides.

Bernardo Silva's RTTK card SBC, with a better card, cost significantly more to draw a parallel comparison. However, if a FIFA 22 player is playing with a Serie A-themed squad, we see no reason why they shouldn't do this SBC.

Edited by Srijan Sen
