FIFA 22 Ultimate Team (FUT) to include relegation in Division Rivals from Season 2

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team's Season 1 is now over, and that means that players worldwide are ready to start a fresh new season and compete against each other.

In FIFA 22, Division Rivals is one of the most popular modes in Ultimate Team. Players can take each other on and battle it out with their constructed teams. However, unlike squad battles, where gamers play against opposing teams controlled by AI, Division Rivals has human opponents.

Helmar Designs 🌷 @HelmarDesigns



#FIFA22 🆕 A review of the Division Rivals & FUT Champions changes as we go from Season 1 into Season 2 tomorrow. 2️⃣ 🆕 A review of the Division Rivals & FUT Champions changes as we go from Season 1 into Season 2 tomorrow. 2️⃣#FIFA22 https://t.co/nHpdxkV7We

Season 1 has received mixed reactions from players, especially with a change in its reward system and a focus on winning matches. However, many FIFA 22 players felt that EA Sports had made the mode more suitable for those who could afford to invest a lot of time.

EA Sports introduces relegation in season 2 of Division Rivals to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Relegation in FIFA 22 Division Rivals

FIFA 22 Division Rivals Season 2 starts November 11th at 8:00 am UK time. Joel Doonan (Player First Operations (PFO) Producer for EA FIFA) and Gabriel Zaro (Community Lead at EA SPORTS FIFA) revealed the major changes that will be happening for FUT players in FIFA 22 FUT Season 2.

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect Following the FUT Champions outage earlier this week, @DoonansNDragons joined @zaro on Tuesday to talk about the access issue, and a bonus Objective being added at the start of FUT Season 2. Following the FUT Champions outage earlier this week, @DoonansNDragons joined @zaro on Tuesday to talk about the access issue, and a bonus Objective being added at the start of FUT Season 2. https://t.co/meagjsJ35j

When Season 2 begins, FUT Champions qualification points and FUT Champions Finals entry tokens will carry over into FUT Season 2. Apart from that, FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players will now be relegated, but relegation will depend on which division the player ends the season in.

How many divisions will players be relegated by?

Players who end Season 1 in Division 9 and 10 will not have to undergo any relegation.

Those FIFA 22 players who finish below Division 6 but above Division 9 will be relegated by 1 division.

FIFA 22 players who finish Season 1 in Division 6 or higher will automatically be relegated by two divisions.

FIFA 22 FUT Champions qualification changes

Earlier in Season 1, FIFA 22 players needed only 1500 points to qualify for the FUT Champions playoffs. However, this requirement has been upgraded, and if players want to be eligible for the playoffs, they will require at least 2000 points.

No changes to weekly rewards

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Although players will have to work harder to reach higher divisions and playoffs, there will be no changes in weekly rewards for Division Rivals. FIFA 22 Division Rivals drop weekly rewards based on the players' performances every Thursday. However, milestone rewards are likely to result in upgrades for Season 2 of FIFA 22 Division Rivals.

Edited by Srijan Sen