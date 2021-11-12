FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Mohamed Salah revealed as Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) for October

Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) for October is out on FIFA 22 and none other than Egyptian winger and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

Salah had an outstanding October, which is largely why Liverpool have been able to mount a strong push for the title. October was the month when Liverpool met both Manchester clubs, and they won one and drew another.

Salah had an amazing nine-goal involvement in four appearances where he scored five goals and assisted four goals. He became the first footballer in the Premier League era to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford as an opposition player.

FIFA 22 already has some phenomenal special editions of Mohamed Salah in the form of his two Team of the Week (TOTW) cards. His POTM card will be a bonus, but unlike his TOTW items, FIFA 22 players will have to unlock Salah's POTM card by completing his SBC, which will certainly not be easy.

FIFA 22: Mohamed Salah's POTM card, stats, and more

Given how good Salah's TOTW cards are in FIFA 22, this is not at all unexpected. FIFA 22 players received an end-game card in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo's POTM in October. Salah's POTM card walks along the same path as a heavily pro-meta player item in FIFA 22.

Salah POTM card stats (Image via FIFA 22)

Salah's POTM card in FIFA 22 is a 92 rated RW card. Like his TOTW variants, the card has phenomenal stats. With 93 Pace, 91 Shooting and 93 Dribbling, he is a dream card for any FIFA 22 Ultimate Team player.

Like Ronaldo's POTM card, obtaining Salah's POTM card is not going to be easy. As mentioned earlier, it's an end-game card. Given FIFA 22 players already have access to two great in-from variants, EA Sports has tried to ensure very few players can access this card.

What are POTM cards?

POTM cards stand for Player of the Month cards, and they are special player items in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team mode. Since these versions are special, they have higher stats and no chance of obtaining them from packs. POTM cards are completely untradable and can only be obtained by completing SBCs. The cost of completing the SBCs varies based on how good the involved player item is.

