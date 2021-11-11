FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Team Of The Week 8 (TOTW 8) cards revealed

The new Team of the Week (TOTW) for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is out, and TOTW 8 features some exciting names that have created a buzz among the players.
The TOTW cards celebrate individual displays of excellence by footballers on a particular weekend from real-life football. As a result, these cards are in-form player items and have boosted stats compared to their regular base variants in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.
TOTW cards are obtainable in different packs across FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. However, players should be aware of the reduced chances of obtaining a TOTW player item, a prime reason for their higher valuation in the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team market.
FIFA 22 TOTW 8: Complete list of the footballers and their player items featured in the release
Moses Mawa ST 74
Mickael Biron ST 76
Victor Davila ST 76
Ryuta Koike RB 76
Massimo Koda ST 79
Christian Stuani ST 81
Ben White CB 81
Ciprian Tatarusanu GK 81
Harry Wilson RM 81
Mathias Normann CDM 81
Sergi Darder CM 82
Everton LW 83
Julian Alvarez ST 84
Kurt Zouma CB 84
Jonathan Clauss RWB 84
Iago Aspas ST 86
Yann Sommer GK 86
Luis Alberto CM 86
Marcos Acuna CB 86
Christopher Nkunku CM 86
Joao Cancelo LB 87
Leon Goretzka CM 88
Neymar Jr. LW 92
FIFA 22 TOTW 8 best players
1) Neymar Jr
Neymar Jr. is the star of this week's TOTW release, and his arrival was hotly expected on the back of a stellar performance in PSG's thrilling win vs Bordeaux. Neymar's base player item in FIFA 22 Ultimate team itself is quite good, and his TOTW player item is a great upgrade over it.
Neymar's TOTW card has every required stat that is needed from a wide attacker in FIFA 22 that can efficiently dominate the meta.
2) Leon Goretzka
Leon Goretzka's 88-rated CM card looks like another addition that looks like another of those complete midfield additions. The card has good pace, shooting and passing. Additionally, aside from having excellent dribbling, Goretzka's TOTW 8 player item has great physicality and defensive ability, so FIFA 22 players can choose to play him as a CDM as well if they feel so.
3) Joao Cancelo
Joao Cancelo had a memorable Manchester Derby where he played a pivotal role to help Manchester City earn a dominant win. Apart from defensive solidity, Cancelo had outstanding performances on offense as well. His cross led to Manchester City's opening goal, and he also assisted the insurance goal.