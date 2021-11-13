FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Numbers Up cards revealed

FIFA 22 has brought another new promo for its devoted player base, and this one is certainly intriguing as the Numbers Up promo is live in Ultimate Team.

Since EA Sports confirmed the upcoming promo, social media has been abuzz with rumors and predictions about which player items will be part of it. The Numbers Up promo for FIFA 22 is hosted in collaboration with Adidas and features some of the biggest football stars who don playing items made by Adidas.

With the player items now being confirmed, let's look at which footballers have received a player item in FIFA 22's latest promo.

All player items who are part of the Numbers Up promo for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

What is the Numbers Up promo?

The Numbers Up promo is a special promo launched in FIFA 22 in association with Adidas. The player items featured in this promo not only have boosted stats but also one random stat at 99 ratings. However, this boost will be throughout the season and not instantly.

Adidas X - Pace will eventually reach 99.

Adidas Predator - Dribbling will eventually reach 99.

Adidas Copa - Passing will eventually reach 99.

This makes some of the items highly useful in the FIFA 22 meta, and these player items will command higher prices due to their limited supply and greater demand.

Complete list of Numbers Up player items

Florian Neuhaus CM 84

Amadou Diawara CDM 84

Moussa Dembele ST 84

Sergio Reguilón LB 84

Giovanni Reyna CAM 85

Eder Militao CB 85

Diogo Jota LW 86

Declan Rice CDM 87

Mats Hummels CB 88

Joao Felix CF 88

Marc Andre Ter Stegan GK 91

Top Numbers Up cards

When we consider the Numbers Up cards in FIFA 22, players must not forget that the boost of 99 will happen gradually over the season. However, some of the player items are pretty good already.

Joao Felix's 88-rated CF card looks like a great card with a 90 Pace already. The card also has 90 Dribbling and 84 Shooting. With its Pace becoming 99 eventually, Felix can be a great addition in the current meta.

Another similarly good player item is Diogo Jota's 86-rated LW card. With 91 Pace that will eventually become 99 along with 89 Dribbling and 85 Shooting, Jota's Numbers Up item in FIFA 22 looks very solid.

If players can have one complaint about Declan Rice, it will be his pace. But the 87-rated CDM item has 75 Pace that is not bad at all. With 85 Defense and 83 Physicality, the card will be a complete one, especially when its 86 Passing improves to 99 in FIFA 22.

