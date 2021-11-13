FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Marco Asension Numbers Up card

FIFA 22's latest promo, Numbers Up, has already released its first player SBC and it features an RW player item of Marco Asensio.

SBCs, in general, are amazing ways to improve the squads and collections in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team mode. FIFA 22 players know when doing an SBC that there will be particular rewards they will obtain. The reliance on blind luck reduces, and as do the chances for wastage of valuable FUT coins.

Marco Asensio SBC tasks, rewards, card stats, and more for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The Numbers Up promo is a special promo launched in FIFA 22 in association with Adidas. The player items featured in this promo have boosted stats and one random stat at 99 ratings. However, this boost will be ongoing throughout the season.

Based on the footwear associated with the player item, the boosts will be towards Pace, Passing, or Dribbling.

What is the Marco Asensio Numbers Up SBC?

Marco Asensio Numbers Up promo is the first player SBC under the banner and it is a set of two non-repeatable tasks. FIFA 22 players will have to complete both if they want to unlock the special player item. Gamers have slightly less than seven days to complete the SBC and unlock Asensio's boosted item.

Tactical Emulation

Min. 1 Player from Real Madrid

Min. 1 Player s: Team Of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 82

Min. Team Chemistry: 80

LaLiga

Min. 1 Player from LaLiga

Min. Team Rating: 84

Min. Team Chemistry: 75

Asensio's SBC will cost about 45000 coins if done from scratch, though the actual cost will vary based on how much existing fodder the FIFA 22 player uses.

Marco Asensio Numbers Up card stats

Marco Asensio's 85 rated RW card is a solid option for its price. Dribbling of 91 is the standout stat that can ultimately upgrade to 99 in FIFA 22. Asensio also has a decent Pace of 86 and standard Shooting and Passing of 82 each.

Marco Asensio Numbers Up card stats (Image via FIFA 22)

Once again, FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players who have LaLiga squads are up for a great bargain. The SBC is quite cheap to complete, and the card will only get better, because it'll receive upgrades in the long run. At this price, this is a great SBC to try to complete in FIFA 22.

