FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Three Stripes SBC?

FIFA 22 has dropped another Squad Building Challenge related to the Numbers Up promo, and this one reflects closely on the Adidas logo in its name of Three Stripes.

November is certainly the month of single-task SBCs as the Three Stripes SBC is added to the list. The biggest reason for their popularity was the easy and cheap nature of completion.

While beginners in FIFA 22 find these SBCs cheap and easy to complete, the rewards are often highly valuable to improve their teams. For veterans, these SBCs provide the opportunity to try for something that requires no extra cost.

Tasks, rewards and review of the Three Stripes SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Squad conditions

These are the squad parameters set for completing this SBC:

Leagues: Max 4

Same Nation Count: Min 4

Same Club Count: Max 2

Rare: Min 9

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 95

# of players in the Squad: 11

Although at an early stage, the Three Stripes SBC will cost FIFA 22 players about 9000 coins. The actual cost will come down based on the use of existing fodder by the player.

Review of Three Stripes SBC in FIFA 22

Upon completion, FIFA 22 players will get one Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, and at 9000, it is worth it. Adding that players will have to spend less due to the fodder makes the Three Stripes SBC even sweeter.

The Three Stripes SBC is a great deal for beginners who are just starting with their squad. It also offers a wonderful opportunity for FIFA 22 veterans to reutilize fodder that has no other use.

What is the Three Stripes SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

Three Stripes SBC is the second single-task SBC to be released which belongs to the Numbers Up promo. EA Sports has released the promo in association with sports item maker Adidas.

The Numbers Up promo features special player items of footballers who will get stat upgrades up to 99 in one of the three departments - pace, dribbling, and passing. The area in which the player item will receive the boost depends on the footwear assigned to the respective player items.

FIFA 22 Numbers Up features some of the biggest names from world football (Image via EA Sports)

Adidas X - Pace will eventually reach 99.

Adidas Predator - Dribbling will eventually reach 99.

Adidas Copa - Passing will eventually reach 99.

The Three Stripes SBC is a non-repeatable one, and players must complete it within two days to unlock the associated rewards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar