The Game Awards 2021: All nominations in all categories

The Game Awards 2021 has unveiled the nominations for each category today. From Game of the Year to the Best Esports Game, the best games from 2021 have been nominated across multiple categories.

Hosted by Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards is often described as the Oscar for video games. The award ceremony crowns the biggest achievements in gaming throughout the year, including Game of the year.

The Game Awards 2021 will take place on December 9, 2021, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angles, California. The event will be streamed live on The Game Awards YouTube and Twitter. With that being said, let’s look at the nominations across all categories for The Game Awards 2021.

The Game Awards 2021 nominations list

The Game Awards @thegameawards



🔵 Deathloop

🔵 It Takes Two

🔵 Metroid Dread

🔵 Psychonauts 2

🔵 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

🔵 Resident Evil Village



Vote now:

thegameawards.com/nominees/game-…



Find out the winner LIVE on Thursday, December 9. The 6 nominees for Game of the Year at #TheGameAwards 🔵 Deathloop🔵 It Takes Two🔵 Metroid Dread🔵 Psychonauts 2🔵 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart🔵 Resident Evil VillageVote now:Find out the winner LIVE on Thursday, December 9. The 6 nominees for Game of the Year at #TheGameAwards:🔵 Deathloop🔵 It Takes Two🔵 Metroid Dread🔵 Psychonauts 2🔵 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart🔵 Resident Evil VillageVote now:thegameawards.com/nominees/game-…Find out the winner LIVE on Thursday, December 9. https://t.co/n5wZFJvNQI

Game of the Year nomination at The Game Awards 2021

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Best Game Direction nomination at The Game Awards 2021

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Best Ongoing nomination at The Game Awards 2021

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)

Best Indie nomination at The Game Awards 2021

12 Minutes (Luis Antonio/Annapurna Interactive)

Death’s Door (Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital)

Loop Hero (Four Quarters/Devolver Digital)

Best Debut Indie nomination at The Game Awards 2021

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Sable (Shedworks/Raw Fury)

The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)

The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers)

Valheim (Iron Gate/Coffee Stain)

Best Narrative nomination at The Game Awards 2021

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Best Art Direction nomination at The Game Awards 2021

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)

Best Score and Music nomination at The Game Awards 2021

Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz, Piotr T. Adamczyk, Composers)

Deathloop (Tom Salta, Composer)

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe, Composer)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques, Composer)

The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron & Josh Abrahams, Composers)

Best Audio Design nomination at The Game Awards 2021

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)

Best Performance nomination at The Game Awards 2021

Erika Mori as Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors

Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6

Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn, Deathloop

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake, Deathloop

Games for Impact nomination at The Game Awards 2021

Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games/Skybound Games)

Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)

Chicory (Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell in the Pit/Finji)

Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)

No Longer Home (Humble Grove, Hana Lee, Cel Davison, Adrienne Lombardo, Eli Rainsberry/Fellow Traveler)

Best Community Support nomination at The Game Awards 2021

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Mobile Game, Presented by Verizon nomination at The Game Awards 2021

Fantasian (Mistwalker)

Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)

League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)

MARVEL Future Revolution (Netmarble)

Pokemon Unite (TiMi Studios/The Pokemon Company)

Best VR/AR nomination at The Game Awards 2021

Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)

I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games)

Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios)

Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios)

Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink/Just Add Water/Rebellion Developments)

Best Action nomination at The Game Awards 2021

Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)

Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios/Tripwire Interactive)

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)

Best Action/Adventure nomination at The Game Awards 2021

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)

Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Best Role Playing nomination at The Game Awards 2021

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)

Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)

Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus/Sega)

Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)

Best Fighting nomination at The Game Awards 2021

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2/Sega)

Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)

Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread/Delightworks)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill)

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)

Best Family nomination at The Game Awards 2021

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Mario Party Superstars (NDcube/Nintendo)

New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco/The Pokémon Company/Nintendo)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo)

WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Best Sports/Racing nomination at The Game Awards 2021

F1 2021 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone)

Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy/Ubisoft)

Best Sim/Strategy nomination at The Game Awards 2021

Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments)

Humankind (Amplitude Studios/Sega)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios)

Best Multiplayer nomination at The Game Awards 2021

Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Knockout City (Velan Studios/EA)

Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)

New World (Amazon Games)

Valheim (Iron Gate Studio/Coffee Stain)

Most Anticipated, Presented by Prime Gaming nomination at The Game Awards 2021

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)

Innovation in Accessibility, Presented by Chevrolet nomination at The Game Awards 2021

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Creative Bytes Studios/Falling Squirrel)

Content Creator of the Year nomination at The Game Awards 2021

Dream

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

TheGrefg

Best Esports Game, Presented by Grubhub nomination at The Game Awards 2021

Call of Duty (Activision)

CS:GO (Valve)

DOTA2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete nomination at The Game Awards 2021

Chris "Simp" Lehr

Heo "ShowMaker" Su

Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

Best Esports Team nomination at The Game Awards 2021

Atlanta FaZe (COD)

DWG KIA (LOL)

Natus Vincere (CS:GO)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Team Spirit (DOTA2)

Best Esports Coach nomination at The Game Awards 2021

Airat “Silent” Gaziev

Andrey "ENGH" Sholokhov

Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi

James "Crowder" Crowder

Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun

Best Esports Event nomination at The Game Awards 2021

ALSO READ Article Continues below

2021 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

The International 2021

Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

Edited by Yasho Amonkar