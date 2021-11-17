FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Lorenzo Insigne Numbers Up card

FIFA 22's latest promo, Numbers Up, has released another player SBC and it features an LW player item of Italy and Napoli superstar Lorenzo Insigne.

The Numbers Up promo is a special promo launched in FIFA 22 in association with Adidas. Under this promo, featured player items will have boosts in one of three areas where they will receive a boost of 99. However, this boost will be gradual and not instant. Based on the footwear associated with the player's item, player items will receive the 99 boost in Pace, Passing, or Dribbling.

Unlike packs that consist of a lot of RNG and can potentially result in wastage of valuable FUT coins, players who complete SBCs know exactly what rewards await them upon completing it.

Lorenzo Insigne SBC tasks, rewards, card stats, and more for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

What is the Lorenzo Insigne Numbers Up SBC?

Lorenzo Insigne Numbers Up promo SBC is the second player SBC under the banner, and it is a set of two non-repeatable tasks. FIFA 22 players, in order to earn the special player item, will be required to fulfill both the tasks within the stipulated time. Gamers have slightly less than seven days to complete the SBC and unlock Insigne's Numbers Up player item.

National Duty

Minimum one Italian player

Minimum one TOTW player

Minimum 84 Team Rating

Minimum 75 Team Chemistry

1 x Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Serie A TIM

Minimum one Serie A player

Minimum 85 Team Rating

Minimum 70 Team Chemistry

1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack

If a FIFA 22 player wants to complete this SBC from scratch, it will set him back by around 100000 coins. The potential cost of completion will be lower depending on the extent of usage of the player's fodder.

Lorenzo Insigne Numbers Up card stats

At first glance, Lorenzo Insigne's Numbers Up card looks sensational. An 87 rated LW card, Insigne's player item is what pro-meta players wait for. The card's standout stats of 91 in both the Pace and Dribbling department form a formidable combination and a rare one as well.

Insigne Numbers Up card stats in FIFA 22 (Image via FIFA 22)

Finishing of 79 is a bit of a lukewarm stat but with Pace and Dribbling like that, who will care about shooting when you can do insane stuff in FIFA 22 with the ball? Considering its price, Lorenzo Insigne's Numbers Up SBC is a must-do for those playing with Serie A squads.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar