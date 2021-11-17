FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Adidas Predator SBC?

Adidas Predator is the latest Numbers Up single-task SBC in FIFA 22, and this one resembles the same of one of the most iconic football boots ever made by sportswear giants, Adidas.

Classic Football Shirts @classicshirts FIFA 22 classic boots revealed! 👀



A selection of nostalgic classics are set to feature including:



- Nike Air Zoom Total 90 III

- Nike Mercurial R9

- Nike Mercurial Vapor I

- Nike Hypervenom I

- Adidas Predator Accelerator 1998



November can be described as the mother lode of all single-task SBCs, and it started with the Rulebreakers promo and has not stopped since. Although a few SBCs like the Chase Your Dreams have been terrible, most of the single-task SBCs have been a massive hit in FIFA 22 so far.

Single-task SBCs are popular due to their cheap completion costs, and they are coveted, especially by beginner players. While bigger SBCs that drop great player items may be more rewarding, the new FIFA 22 players do not have the resources to complete those SBCs.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the Adidas Predator SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Squad conditions

These are the squad parameters set for completing this SBC:

Nationalities: Min 3

Same League Count: Max 3

Same Club Count: Min 2

Rare: Min 5

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 90

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Adidas Predator SBC seems to be a tad higher on the costing side as it will cost a FIFA 22 player about 8000 coins to complete it from scratch. The actual cost will vary based on the amount of existing fodder that the player will use.

Review of Adidas Predator SBC in FIFA 22

The Adidas Predator SBC will give one Rare Electrum Players Pack when FIFA 22 players complete the SBC. This reward was earlier available on another SBC that cost a bit less. However, the Adidas Predator SBC justifies its price based on the reward it gives out upon completion.

The Adidas Predator SBC should be done by both beginners and veteran players alike. We had earlier advised players not to do the Chase Your Dreams based on our evaluation, but this SBC seems to be getting the right things going.

What is the Adidas Predator SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

Adidas Predator SBC is the second single-task SBC to be released, which belongs to the Numbers Up promo. EA Sports has released the promo in association with sports item maker Adidas, and naturally, all the events are heavily influenced in a similar fashion.

FIFA 22 Numbers Up promo player items (Image via EA Sports)

The Numbers Up promo features special player items of footballers who will get gradual boosts in Pace, or Dribbling or passing upon which, that department will rise to a stunning 99 rating. This boost will happen throughout the game, and FIFA 22 players must not think that this boost is an instant one.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar