FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Christopher Nkunku's Player of the Month (POTM) card

Christopher Nkunku wins Player of the Month in the Bundesliga for October, and FIFA 22 has released his POTM SBC, which will reward a Nkunku POTM item in Ultimate Team upon completion.

Nkunku has done remarkably well since his transfer from OSG to RB Leipzig. He has delivered on his wonderkid potential very well and has done justice to his talent. However, Nkunku is still young, and some of the stats on his POTM player item reflect that fact.

Christopher Nkunku FIFA 22 POTM card stats, SBC tasks, and more

What is Christopher Nkunku POTM SBC?

Christopher Nkunku POTM SBC is a non-repeatable SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team that hands out a special player item of Nkunku to those gamers who complete the SBC. The SBC is a set of four separate tasks, and players have around a month to complete all the tasks. If all the tasks are not completed, the SBC will remain unfinished and will players will not be able to get Nkunku's player item in that case.

Christopher Nkunku POTM SBC tasks

1. Tactical Emulation:

Exchange a squad featuring players from RB Leipzig.

RB Leipzig Players: Minimum One

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 82

Team Chemistry: Minimum 80

TOTW Players: Minimum 1

2. Premier League

Exchange a squad featuring players from the Bundesliga.

Bundesliga Players: Minimum One

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 85

Team Chemistry: Minimum 70

3. Top Form

Exchange a squad featuring a TOTW Player

Team of the Week Players: Minimum 1

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 85

Team Chemistry: Minimum 65

4. France

Exchange a squad featuring players from France

Team of the Week Players: Minimum 1

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 84

Team Chemistry: Minimum 75

France Players: Minimum 1

If a FIFA 22 player has to complete the entire SBC from scratch, it will cost 110000 coins approximately. But based on the extent of usage of the existing fodder, the final cost of completion will come down.

Christopher Nkunku POTM card review

Christopher Nkunku's POTM item is an 88 rated CAM card, and at first glance, we have a really good player item. The player item has a threatening combination of 86 Pace and 91 Dribbling that comes close to Insgine's recent Numbers Up player item.

Nkunku POTM player item stats (Image via FIFA 22)

The player item also has 82 Shooting, 77 Defending and 76 Physicality, which means that FIFA 22 players can take a punt with him at CM position. Finally, an 89 Passing makes Nkunku's POTM player item a must-have.

Nkunku's player item looks like a great SBC on the lines of Nabil Fekir's RTTK SBC. For those FIFA 22 players who missed out on that opportunity, they should grab this one as soon as possible.

Edited by Danyal Arabi