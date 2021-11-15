FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain David Beckham Mid Icon card

FIFA 22 has dropped its third Mid Icon SBC following Miroslav Klose and Jay-Jay Okocha, and this one features legendary English footballer David Beckham.

FIFA 22 players have a wonderful opportunity via these Icon SBCs, they can obtain the Iconic player items of football legends without spending large FUT coins in the market. Unfortunately, due to their rarity and fame, Icons sell for high prices and can only be acquired by a few FIFA 22 players.

David Beckham Mid Icon SBC tasks, rewards, card stats, and more for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

What is the David Beckham Mid Icon SBC?

FIFA 22 SBCs drop various rewards like FUT coins, packs, and player items. These player items are of a special kind in some way or the other. For example, David Beckham's Icon SBC gives all players the chance to obtain an Icon card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Tasks and rewards of the SBC

David Beckham's Mid Icon SBC has seven separate tasks, and FIFA 22 players will have to complete all seven tasks within the next month to unlock the Mid Icon card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Born Legend:

Rare Players: Min. 11

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: 50

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Rising Star:

Rare Players: Min. 11

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: 50

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Two Rare Gold Players Pack

The Class of '92:

# of Players from Manchester United: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 82

Team Chemistry: 80

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

League Legend:

# of Players from Premier League: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 83

Team Chemistry: 75

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Galacticos:

# of Players from Real Madrid: Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions Players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 84

Team Chemistry: 70

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Prime Electrum Players Pack

League Finesse:

# of Players from La Liga Santander: Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions Players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 85

Team Chemistry: 65

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Three Lions' Marksman:

# of Players from England: Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions Players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 87

Team Chemistry: 55

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Mega Pack

David Beckham's Mid Icon SBC costs around 332000 coins as per FUTBIN, although it's in a very early stage. The chances of the price for this SBC to inflate are unlikely, and it might reduce further. The actual cost will also be lower if FIFA 22 players use fodder to complete the individual tasks.

David Beckham Mid Icon card review

Beckham's 89-rated Mid Icon card has RM as its base position. The card is pretty decent at first look. Like his real-life ability, Beckham's Mid Icon player item has 92 Passing with exceptional set-piece abilities. Shooting of 85 and Dribbling of 86 are pretty good as well. But the Pace of 80 is not great in the present meta.

Beckham Mid Icon card stats (Image via FUTWIZ)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

David Beckham's Mid Icon is a Rolls-Royce of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team item. If you care too much about the meta, you may as save your investment somewhere else.

Edited by R. Elahi