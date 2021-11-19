FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Adidas X Speedflow SBC?

The Numbers Up promo keeps coming up with single-task SBCs in FIFA 22, which are named after iconic football boots from Adidas. With that being said, Adidas X Speedflow was released earlier today.

November has been a diamond mine for single-task SBCs in FIFA 22, and what started with the Rulebreakers promo has now continued with the current Numbers Up promo. Most of these single-task SBCs are deeply loved by the FIFA 22 community.

Single-task SBCs are quite easy and cheap to complete, and they provide a nice alternate option for FIFA 22 veterans. For beginners, they are the best source of improvement for the squad by earning various high-value player items in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the Adidas X Speedflow SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Adidas X Speedflow SBC Squad conditions

Clubs: Min 4

Player Level: Min Gold

Rare: Min 3

Team Chemistry: Min 90

# of players in the Squad: 11

If a player wants to complete the FIFA 22 Adidas X Speedflow SBC from complete scratch, it will cost them around 8000 FUT coins. However, costs can come down based on the usage of the player's existing fodder.

What is the Adidas X Speedflow SBC?

The Adidas X Speedflow SBC is the latest single-task SBC drop as part of the Numbers Up promo. EA Sports has released the Numbers Up promo in association with Adidas, and any player items belonging to this promo will receive boosts in certain specific areas.

Adidas X Speedflow is a non-repeatable SBC which means that FIFA 22 players can complete it only once in Ultimate Team. Like all Numbers Up single-task SBC, they have less than 48 hours to complete this one.

Review of Adidas X Speedflow SBC in FIFA 22

The Adidas X Speedflow SBC drops one Premium Gold Players Pack upon completion. Notably, the cost of completion is less than the possible rewards.

Not every single-task SBC in FIFA 22 Numbers Up promo so far has been good, and some, like the Chase Your Dreams SBC, have been outright terrible. However, Adidas Predator SBCs was a great release.

The Adidas X Speedflow SBC lies closer to Adidas Predator than Chase Your Dreams, and this SBC is definitely worth FIFA 22 players' times and coins.

