Why Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane is not the best striker in FIFA 22

Strikers play the most important role in FIFA 22 as the principal responsibility of scoring the goals depends on them, and the more they score, the more the players win.

FIFA 22 has some world-class options when it comes to the forward department. One of the biggest names among them is England and Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane.

Harry Kane @HKane Back to back! 🎩⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ What a way to seal our World Cup spot and finish the campaign on a high. Back to back! 🎩⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ What a way to seal our World Cup spot and finish the campaign on a high. https://t.co/M40WvAeBfe

Kane has had a tough start for club and career, but the world witnessed his abilities again in the recently finished international break. Kane scored a perfect hat-trick and did a world of good, and England will be hoping that he continues this form into next year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

But being great in real-life football may not be reflected in FIFA 22. like every video game, FIFA 22 also has its match engine, which determines the meta and decides which player items work better than others.

Harry Kane player item review for FIFA 22

Kane's stats

Harry Kane's base player item in FIFA 22 is a 90 rated ST card with its share of strengths and weaknesses. With a Shooting of 91, Kane epitomizes just why he is so lethal in front of the goal. He is physically strong for a striker, and his 83 Physicality in FIFA 22 is evidence of that. He is well backed up with 83 Dribbling and 83 Passing.

Strengths

Harry Kane's most powerful weapon in FIFA 22 is his finishing ability. With 94 Finishing, 94 Positioning, and 91 Shot Power, Kane is a monster in front of the goal. He also has 86 long shots as well which gives him an advantage from a distance as well. His 5/5 weak-foot ability in FIFA 22 is the icing on the cake as it makes Kane's player item a perfectly bi-footed player.

Weaknesses

Harry Kane is not the fastest footballer going around. His 70 Pace in FIFA 22 is a testament to that. The biggest problem that this slow pace leads to is how the meta in FIFA 22 works.

Pace plays the biggest role in FIFA 22 while determining how good a player item is. Kane is highly sluggish because of his 65 Acceleration, which means he is slow to get off the block.

Overall

Harry Kane is a top-rated striker player item in FIFA 22. Maybe in another version and another match engine, Kane will have been more successful. However, we do not anticipate the meta to shift soon. That means that the English forward will be a good, but not amazing, player item in FIFA 22.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen